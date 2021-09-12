Students At Pinckney School Honor 9/11 Victims & Heroes

Each of Liberty Middle School’s students walked to the front of the school in the heat of the afternoon on Wednesday, Sept. 8, clutching an American flag in their hands. The sixth-grade students came out first, carefully placing flags into a wooden slot made from planks placed in front of the building. They were followed by the seventh- and eighth-grade students, who took part in this same tradition the year before.

EDUCATION ・ 6 DAYS AGO