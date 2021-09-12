CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Students At Pinckney School Honor 9/11 Victims & Heroes

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudents at one local school marked the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks with a Remembrance ceremony on Saturday. The St. Mary Pinckney school honored both the victims and heroes of that day with the American Legion Memorial Post of Pinckney. American Legion veterans and former local firefighters came in uniform to lower the elementary school’s flag to half mast, and teach students about military and first responder heroes and the tragic events that took place 20 years ago.

