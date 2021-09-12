Classic motor hotels are being restored as vacation destinations by a new generation of owners
Dana Bowen and her husband, Lindsay, both 49, initially had been looking to buy a roomy outpost away from New York City that could double as a vacation rental. The couple have an apartment in Brooklyn and a small house in the quaint village of Athens, in New York’s Greene County, and habitually scouted Catskill and Hudson Valley property listings looking for “the one” — something big enough to host family and friends, and rent out the rest of the time.www.staradvertiser.com
Comments / 0