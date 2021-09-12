CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas Advisor: Main Street Station reopens in downtown Las Vegas

By Editorial
staradvertiser.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDowntown’s Main Street Station reopened last week after being shuttered for nearly 18 months. It marks the final hotel-casino downtown to return from the shutdown. Its two restaurants resume operations with limited hours: The Triple 7 brewpub is open evenings only and the Garden Court Buffet is serving brunch daily and dinner on Fridays and Saturdays only. It’s the first casino to reopen with an operating buffet and the 11th casino buffet to return overall.

www.staradvertiser.com

Comments / 0

