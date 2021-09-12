19896 State Route 9
Offering Big Lake's private Oasis of 27+ pristine and lush acres, with your own year round stream meandering through the beautiful pastures and lovely standing timbers. Sit on your deck and watch the seasons change as wildlife graces your door. Quaint 2bd/1ba country home boast toasty fireplace, den, cool wood floor and huge ideas!!! Large Barn, coops and out buildings along with garden spots, fruit trees and 27 acres to live the life you choose, how you choose and grow! This rare find of private 27 acres is 9 mile's to I5 and City of Mount Vernon.www.washingtonwaterfronts.com
