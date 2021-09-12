CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
19896 State Route 9

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOffering Big Lake's private Oasis of 27+ pristine and lush acres, with your own year round stream meandering through the beautiful pastures and lovely standing timbers. Sit on your deck and watch the seasons change as wildlife graces your door. Quaint 2bd/1ba country home boast toasty fireplace, den, cool wood floor and huge ideas!!! Large Barn, coops and out buildings along with garden spots, fruit trees and 27 acres to live the life you choose, how you choose and grow! This rare find of private 27 acres is 9 mile's to I5 and City of Mount Vernon.

What A Tight Waterfront Housing Market Means for Sellers

A Tight Waterfront Housing Market Gets Tighter: What it Means for Sellers. It’s a seller’s market for premium waterfront property in Washington State, but how long will the good times last for waterfront home sellers?. If we base our answer on historical precedent, we can expect the Washington waterfront housing...
19890 NW Stavis Bay Rd

This is it! Your private, exclusive getaway home situated on the high banks of the Hood Canal! This custom, one of a kind beauty was featured in Architectural magazine in the mid 70's after its construction. Stunning views can be seen from every window, or step out to 1 of the 3 decks to really immerse yourself in the experience of being on the edge and above the clouds. Fantastic conversation pit with fireplace offers a comfortable space to spend time during the winter months. Large, well equipped kitchen w/ custom cabinetry and private decks off both master suites make this the perfect peaceful retreat. 180 ft of private beach & abundant tidelands w/ commercial oyster rights make this the full package California eclectic, NW paradise.
10121 Totem Way Anderson Island, WA 98303

Anderson Island Real Estate at 10121 Totem Way Anderson Island, WA 98303. Description: The real estate listing at 10121 Totem Way Anderson Island, WA 98303 with the MLS# 1839201 has been on the Anderson Island market for 1 days. This property located in the Lake Josephine subdivision is currently listed for $125,000.
3006 Hales Passage Drive Ct Lummi Island, WA 98262

Lummi Island Real Estate at 3006 Hales Passage Drive Ct Lummi Island, WA 98262. Description: The real estate listing at 3006 Hales Passage Drive Ct Lummi Island, WA 98262 with the MLS# 1819617 has been on the Lummi Island market for 1 days. This property located in the Lummi Island subdivision is currently listed for $155,000.
26 High Cliff Ln

Looking for a storybook home surrounded by 3 decks in a fairytale like setting? Look no more!. This 3 bed, 2 bath home has 3 levels so everyone gets their privacy. This home was renovated in. 2013 and has designer touches throughout. The basement has been fully finished. & houses...
1201 W Lakeside

Alluring Lakefront open concept 4bd/2.5 home with Dock, Bulkhead and Ski Lift. Exceptional Sunrise views to be fully appreciated on a newly permitted expanded Cedar Deck. Indoor/Outdoor pass thru window ideal for grilling. Recently painted exterior, Central Ac. Brand new stainless steel appliances and Granite Counter Tops with Bkfst Bar seating for 5+,2 Ktch Pantries and loads of storage. Newer bath fixtures, Super strong water pressure, Wood burning FP, Finished daylight basement w/family room. Inground sprinkler and security system, Extra parking,50 amp and water hookups for RV. Access to private boat launch. Walking distance to downtown/Schools, Access to McCosh Waterpark/Farmers Mkt/Concerts/city fireworks by foot/Paddleboard or Jetski.
2619 185th Ave E

Lake Tapps waterfront home with 75' low bank frontage! Fantastic private dock with 2 covered boat lifts plus 2 jet ski floating docks. Spacious multi-level deck, large lawn, Mt Rainier view, fire pit & hot tub make for amazing entertaining options. The house is incredible too - vaulted ceilings, walls of windows with lake views, skylights, 2 fireplaces, gorgeous wood floors. Generous kitchen has double oven, 2 pantries, lots of storage. Master suite has several closets, amazing bathroom with steam shower & heated granite floor. Work from home in your office with a great view. Bonus loft with balcony overlooks family & living rooms. This home lives like a rambler & has covered RV parking, tile roof, A/C, access to private Driftwood Park!
3836 XXXX Constitution Rd Lummi Island, WA 98262

Lummi Island Real Estate at 3836 Xxxx Constitution Rd Lummi Island, WA 98262. Description: The real estate listing at 3836 Xxxx Constitution Rd Lummi Island, WA 98262 with the MLS# 1837175 has been on the Lummi Island market for 1 days. This property located in the Lummi Island subdivision is currently listed for $649,000.
10408 Dekoven Dr SW

Behind the gates of this .65 acre private oasis, you will enjoy wonderful views & access to Ponce De Leon Creek. This park-like setting will take your breath away. The custom 4880 sq ft home was designed with one level living in mind. The main floor consists of the living room, dining room, kitchen, laundry room, powder room, private office & an amazing master suite. Upstairs you'll find a second master suite or bonus room w/ bathroom & walk-in closet, as well as two more guest rooms and bathroom. The excitement continues downstairs to a media room, another guest room, oversized bathroom w/ dog washing station, plenty of storage space & cozy living room w/ French doors to a view of the sprawling backyard and creek.
