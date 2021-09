Paris Hilton can check dress shopping off her wedding to-do list! The 40-year-old heiress has officially said "I do" to the dress of her dreams. Hilton spoke with ET's Rachel Smith at Saks Fifth Avenue's New York City Fashion Week party on Thursday, and was feeling excited about being able to make public appearances again. "It’s so great to be back in person," Hilton said before giving an update on wedding plans with fiancé Carter Reum, whom she got engaged to earlier this year.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO