Iran to allow new memory cards in UN’s nuclear site cameras

In a somewhat surprise move, Iran on Sunday agreed to allow the United Nations nuclear watchdog International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) access to long-abandoned surveillance cameras at some of its nuclear sites. The permission to change the memory cards on the cameras came after IAEA chief Rafael Grossi met with the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran in Tehran on Sunday. “We agreed over the replacement of the memory cards of the agency’s cameras,” Mohammad Eslami, who heads the Iran agency told reporters. “IAEA’s inspectors are permitted to service the identified equipment and replace their storage media which will be kept under the joint IAEA and AEOI seals in the Islamic Republic of Iran.” Despite the small step forward, Iran has yet to explain the reason for uranium traces found undeclared sites and other discrepancies in reporting since the near collapse of the 2015 nuclear agreement.

WORLD ・ 4 DAYS AGO