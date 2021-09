The Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns are contenders in the AFC, with both teams having Super Bowl aspirations. Kansas City is looking for its third consecutive Super Bowl appearance and fourth straight conference championship game appearance with Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid. Coming off a brutal Super Bowl loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Chiefs revamped an offensive line that set a record for number of pressures allowed in the Super Bowl last year. Orlando Brown and Joe Thuney highlight an offensive line with five new starters tasked with protecting Mahomes, arguably the best quarterback in the game.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO