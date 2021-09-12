CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Five stages of grief, and how to get through them

By Kristen Rogers
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(CNN) — When someone you love dies, the world as you've known it is totally upended. One way people cope, added psychologist Sherry Cormier, is by trying to find some sort of certainty. This need for structure is probably one factor behind the popularity that latched onto the "five stages of grief" over 50 years ago and hasn't yet let up, said David Kessler, who founded grief.com, a resource aiming to help people deal with uncharted territory related to grief. Kessler coauthored "On Grief and Grieving" with the late Dr. Elisabeth Kübler-Ross.

www.cnn.com

Comments / 1

Related
CNN

Donald Trump's laughably childish threat to Mike Pence

(CNN) — Donald Trump is, at root, just an overgrown kid. And not in any good way. Trump's childishness shines through in an excerpt from the soon-to-be released book by authors Bob Woodward and Robert Costa detailing the then-President's attempts to cajole then-Vice President Mike Pence into overturning the 2020 election.
POTUS
CNN

AOC and Kim Kardashian seize an opportunity

(CNN) — No one should be surprised that a Met Gala with a theme centering on America itself resulted in one of the more contradictory, controversial red carpets the event has ever seen. The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala's "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" hosted some attendees...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Health

Living With Grief: How to Be OK When You're Not OK

To date, 641,725 people in the US have died from COVID-19. But loss is more than a tally or a statistic; it's a boulder thrown into the ocean with incalculable ripple effects. In the past year and a half, many of us have experienced loss: a loved one, a relationship, a job, a routine, a way of life, perhaps even a sense of purpose. And though we're collectively suffering, we're not collectively grieving. Before COVID-19, we could choose to ease our grief with myriad distractions: work, friends, day-to-day commitments. We had a community of human connection to rally with and around. Now, we're masked, distanced, and divided. How in this moment in history do we dig deep into our untapped reserves and make it through?
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Viktor Frankl
psychologytoday.com

Six Things Therapists Wish You Knew

Psychotherapy represents an investment of time, money, and emotional energy, but the rewards can be life-changing. "Good therapy" is a collaborative experience between therapist and patient. But not all therapy is the same. There are several things a patient can do to get the most from the therapeutic experience; here...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Borderline Personality Disorder or a Mercurial Disposition?

BPD is treatable, but the person diagnosed with the disorder must be committed to change for treatment to work. Fear of abandonment is strong, but behaviors that are exhibited by someone with BPD often drive away partners or family members. Mindfulness training, as part of Dialectical Behavior Therapy, can help...
MENTAL HEALTH
WebMD

Phone-Snubbing Friends Can Be a Sign of Mental Illness

Aug. 25, 2021 -- Phone snubbing: You may have done it, or someone you know is guilty of it. It happens when one person ignores another to pay attention to their phone. Phubbing is rude, but according to a new study, there may be another reason it's happening. "Some people...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

4 Categories of Psychotic Symptoms

Psychosis involves positive, negative, disorganized and catatonic symptoms. Positive symptoms are "additional experiences" like delusions. Negative symptoms involve the absence of something that should be present, such as the ability to socialize. Disorganized symptoms convey someone's confused thought process. Catatonic people can be withdrawn and get stuck in strange poses...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Five Stages Of Grief#Depression#Grief Com#Swiss American
psychologytoday.com

The ADHD-Anger Connection

The "STAR" sequence may help people better manage their anger and frustration. It is important to give genuine apologies with accountability. Practicing mindfulness and self-soothing can help when you are upset. Let’s face it: the past 18 months have been rough. For young adults living with ADHD, there have been...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

What Is Self-Gaslighting?

Being gaslighted can eventually make someone become a self-gaslighter. Questioning the reality of one's wounds can generalize to questioning everything about oneself. Overcoming self-gaslighting begins with changing one's response to the past. Most of us have heard of gaslighting. It’s a form of emotional abuse that uses manipulation and minimization...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Mindfulness, Self-Compassion, and ADHD

People with ADHD often have an overactive inner critic and beat themselves up for mistakes. Self-compassion is often more constructive. When upset, being mindful of what one is feeling, acknowledging that others struggle too and being kind to oneself can help. Self-compassion and mindfulness support long-term resilience and can help...
MENTAL HEALTH
Wrcbtv.com

5 Reasons Grief Comes in Waves (And How to Deal with it)

Originally Posted On: https://mycharlestontherapist.com/blog/grief/5-reasons-grief-comes-in-waves-and-how-to-deal-with-it/ Grieving is a lengthy process. In the beginning, it is all-encompassing. With time, it lessens and will come on in smaller bouts. It is very much like waves in that it comes on, and you must ride that wave until the next break. Just know there will be a break.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Psychology
NewsBreak
Health
WDBJ7.com

Mornin’ Motivations: Healing during seasons of grief through giving and receiving love

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As we approach the 20th anniversary of 9/11, old wounds feel fresh for many people. We all know where we were when the Towers fell. And even though not everyone had loved ones die in any of the crashes that day, we all lost something. For most of us it was security, both national and personal. Maybe you feel like you lost the way you saw the world. Forevermore there would be a before and after.
ROANOKE, VA
L.A. Strucke

5 Signs You've Fallen For a Narcissist

You’ve met the guy or girl of your dreams. They are charming, charismatic, and everything you’ve always hoped for. In the beginning, it’s like a dream come true. They are showering you with love, pursuing you, and seem very interested. And then you start noticing some disturbing signs that reveal that you’ve fallen for a narcissist.
Gillian May

How to Get Through the First Year of Sobriety

Sobriety is an adventure. That’s putting it mildly. It’s a dirt path meandering up a mountain full of plot twists and constant surprises. You’ll never be bored, I swear. With every person who says sobriety is “great,” there’s another who says “um, this sucks, why am I doing this?”
EverydayHealth.com

How to Cope With 9/11 Anniversary Grief, According to a Grief Psychologist

September 11, 2021, marks the 20th anniversary of the terror attacks that left parts of the United States consumed by smoke, fire, rubble, and a sea of grief. The collective loss of life after four hijacked commercial airplanes crashed into the World Trade Center complex in New York City, the Pentagon in Arlington County, Virginia, and a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, continues to take its toll two decades later.
SOCIETY
Well+Good

6 signs someone is in love with you, based on body language alone

The early stages of a romantic relationship holds tons of excitement and potential energy; you’re learning new things about your new partner, settling into new routines, and figuring out your feelings. At a certain point, though, you’ll probably be ready to say those three magic words, but you're nervous about uttering them first for fear that you won't hear them in return, or—worse—that your partner won't share your sentiment. Because picking up on signs someone is in love with you isn't a science or easy to do with any semblance of confidence, the act of saying it can feel like a game of chicken—but that doesn't have to be the case.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
CNN

CNN

650K+
Followers
98K+
Post
535M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy