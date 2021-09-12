Book Talk: ‘Sapphire Ring’ is magical tale by Wooster author

There are many kinds of magic in “The Sapphire Ring,” third in the Starlight Raven series for teens and young adults by Wooster author C. Dale Brittain. Antonia is the daughter of the master of the wizardry school that has only recently begun to admit girls: She is in her fifth year and there are two younger girls. Antonia is returning to school after spending the summer with her Guide, whose responsibilities include teaching her the customs of the Sisterhood.