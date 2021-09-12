CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wooster, OH

Book Talk: ‘Sapphire Ring’ is magical tale by Wooster author

By Subscribe
beaconjournal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are many kinds of magic in “The Sapphire Ring,” third in the Starlight Raven series for teens and young adults by Wooster author C. Dale Brittain. Antonia is the daughter of the master of the wizardry school that has only recently begun to admit girls: She is in her fifth year and there are two younger girls. Antonia is returning to school after spending the summer with her Guide, whose responsibilities include teaching her the customs of the Sisterhood.

www.beaconjournal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

Some small businesses are happy about Biden's vaccine mandate

Maintaining a healthy environment during a pandemic without alienating employees and customers who don't want to wear masks or get vaccinated has been a headache for small business owners. Although everyone has questions about how it will work, some were relieved by President Biden's announcement last week that employers with...
SMALL BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Wooster, OH
Local
Ohio Society
City
Cleveland Heights, OH
City
Barberton, OH
City
Youngstown, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
Wooster, OH
Society
CNN

Do Americans need boosters yet? Here are the questions the FDA will be asking

(CNN) — Vaccine advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration start meeting early Friday to discuss whether Americans need booster shots yet. It's a simple question but one that has become bogged down in politics and turf battles. It's sometimes seemed to put the FDA's independence at odds with a White House team eager to appear to be out ahead of an unpredictable pandemic.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Bittman

Comments / 0

Community Policy