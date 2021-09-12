OBU Art and Design hosting two shows on campus

OBU Art and Design is currently hosting two art shows on campus, both running now through early November. “The Van Gogh Show” is currently on display in the lower level of the Geiger Center and “Unintentional Collaboration” is currently on display in the art gallery of the art building, located on the southeast portion of campus just west of Kickapoo and south of University Street next to Ford Hall. All students, employees and members of the community are invited to stop by and enjoy the exhibits.