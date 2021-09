It’s finally September and that means preseason hockey is at the end of this month and the actual season gets underway in just a bit over a month as well. Whether you’re excited about another Toronto Maple Leafs season or stressed about the chance of them repeating history for the sixth straight year, this season should be interesting to watch, to say the least for multiple reasons. The Maple Leafs went out in free agency and made multiple adds to the roster up front, depth pieces on the back end and even a brand new goalie to partner with Jack Campbell after the departure of Frederik Andersen.

