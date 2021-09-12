Shawnee Senior Happenings: Center offers tech classes, greeting card workshop

Hello, Shawnee! Technology is a big component of our society! We often use technology to make our lives easier and efficient, but at times it can be confusing. The younger generation has grown up with technology in almost every aspect of their lives, so they seem to know it inside and out. But if you are like me, sometimes I need tips or instructions to “help” my smart phone behave! And if I better understand the “why” behind the technology process, it becomes easier to use.