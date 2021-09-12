CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

These top Depop sellers make as much as $10,000 a month. They reveal 5 ways to make money with Gen Z's favorite shopping app.

By Mary Hanbury
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33UBKO_0btdfdI400
Depop US top seller Syndy Boney.

Sydny Sky

  • Young people around the world are getting rich selling secondhand and vintage goods on Depop.
  • Insider spoke to some of the app's top sellers to find out what it takes to be successful.
  • Good photography and consistency in brand image were two key pieces of advice they offered.
  • See more stories on Insider's business page .

Young people around the world are using Depop to get rich .

The social shopping app, which launched in 2011 and was bought by Etsy for $1.6 billion earlier this year, has grown exponentially over the past few years by offering users an easy way to buy and sell everything from vintage clothing and limited-edition sneakers to books and concert tickets.

It's been described as a hybrid of Instagram and eBay, and counts Poshmark and ThredUp among competitors.

Insider spoke to four of Depop's top sellers to find out what their top tips are to being successful on the app. To achieve top seller status , you need to have four consecutive months selling more than 50 items at an average price of $20 or earn a total of $2,600 a month in sales before fees.

Here's what advice they had to offer:

Be consistent

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fxvxa_0btdfdI400
Susamusa's target shopper is aged between 16 to 26.

Asal Tehrani/Susamusa Clothing

When it comes to selling on Depop, consistency around brand image, brand message, and photography is paramount.

24-year-old Asal Tehrani, who runs clothing brand Susamusa on Depop , said that in the five years she has been selling on the app the whitewashed backdrop of her photos hasn't changed. This enables her brand image to look consistent and gives it a more professional look.

And it's paid off. Tehrani has sold nearly 30,000 vintage 90s and 2000s pieces, alongside her own original designs, since she started out. She counts supermodel Bella Hadid as one of her biggest fans.

Take good photographs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ba8X8_0btdfdI400
Campervan Vintage.

Campervan Vintage/Depop

Scott Dale, 25, and Will Watkins, 29, are the duo behind Campervan Vintage , which sells men's streetwear clothing. They quit their jobs in June 2020 to work on the brand full-time.

The pair said good photography has been a key part of their success.

"You have to make the item seem desirable in the photo," they said in a recent conversation with Insider. According to them, it's a crucial part of building your brand image. Having a distinctive photographic style ultimately helps to make the brand more memorable, they added.

The pair now sell, on average, around 25 to 40 items a week, or 80 in the peak season (autumn and winter), they said. Their price points are mostly below $100, with many items costing between $25 to $50.

It's not just the quality of the photographs that is important, it also pays to photograph clothes on yourself or a model, 22-year-old Sydny Boney told Insider.

Boney told Insider that she earns as much as $10,000 a month selling vintage clothing she sources from yard sales, thrift stores, and Facebook Marketplace on Depop.

Don't overthink it - and persevere

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kehnb_0btdfdI400
These sellers said Depop's app is easy to use.

Susamusa/Depop

Success didn't come instantly for any of these sellers. It takes a while to build up a following and get to grips with what you want your brand image to be. For this group, it took a lot of perseverance and hard work. For some, it's become a full-time job.

Tehrani says it's also crucial not to overthink things. "Just go for it," she said, adding that the benefit of Depop is that you can do it from your bedroom and it's easy to use.

Keep your sourcing network broad

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tHaAH_0btdfdI400
Syndy Boney finds a lot the clothes she sells in thrift stores and charity shops.

Sydny Sky

Up until the pandemic hit, many Depop sellers would have been trawling through thrift stores looking for stock to sell. When the lockdown hit and stores closed, this became impossible and they had to be quick to find other sources.

"You've got to be resilient when it comes to sourcing," Campervan Vintage creators Dale and Watkins said. They added: "Don't put all your eggs in one basket," in case the situation changes.

Build up a good relationship with customers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gd4hq_0btdfdI400
Shoppers can like items on the app.

Depop/Sydny Sky

Depop sellers have the advantage of easy and direct contact with shoppers, which gives them an opportunity to get quick feedback on what customers most like and dislike.

Shoppers can like photos of products on the app, which also gives sellers an indication of what customers are best responding to.

Tehrani has used this to improve her store. "I'm learning with the community," she said, and their feedback constantly helps to dictate what she's going to stock.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 1

Related
Business Insider

How to mark all your emails as read in Gmail

You can mark all emails as read in your Gmail account. On the desktop version of Gmail, there are two methods to mark all emails as read — via the search bar or 'Select All.'. On the mobile app, you can only mark emails as read one by one, not...
INTERNET
Vice

Investigating the Fake eBay Market for $25,000 Beanie Babies

Before there was the Pokemon gold rush, there was the Beanie Baby gold rush. Many families in the ‘90s bought Beanie Babies and put them in hard plastic containers or weird sleeping bags with the idea that, years later, they could flip them for hundreds or thousands of dollars. Beanie...
INTERNET
Money

Here's How Much Money Sellers for MLMs Like LuLaRoe Actually Make

Everyone is talking about LuLaRich, the new Amazon documentary about multilevel marketing firm and notorious leggings-seller LuLaRoe. The four-part docuseries tells the story of DeAnne Stidham, who started the company in 2012 and built it up, initially charging people $5,000 just to join. Consultants — many of them women — then got shipments of leggings and other clothes to sell to friends and acquaintances at a markup.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bella Hadid
Person
Scott Dale
igeeksblog.com

4 Great ways to make money with your smartphone

Technology has changed the way people earn. Today, you can make money using your phone without having to set foot outside your home. The Covid-19 pandemic further accelerated digitization, and there’s been a spike in online transactions completed over the phone. For instance, creatives no longer need fancy cameras to...
CELL PHONES
The Drum

How to protect your brand on Amazon

If your company has spent a fortune building up a brand, it's worth protecting. Creating a brand that has a real emotional hold in the hearts and minds of your customers, takes constant nurturing. That can be difficult when your product appears on marketplaces like Amazon and eBay, where there are lots of elements you can’t control.
BUSINESS
chainstoreage.com

eBay Motors adds parts and accessories shopping to app

EBay’s latest enhancement to its automotive marketplace partially automates the process of finding the right parts and accessories. eBay Motors now enables customers to upload their vehicle’s make and model to an interface called “My Garage” to discover corresponding parts and accessories. A corresponding feature called “Fitment Finder” helps ensure that the listing works for a specific vehicle.
TECHNOLOGY
CNBC

5 side hustles for people in their 50s: Some could pay thousands of dollars per month

More than 61 million Americans plan to start a side hustle in 2021, according to a Zapier survey of 2,001 U.S. adults. And though a higher percentage of the younger generations like millennials have picked up side hustles ― 48%, according to Bankrate ― older generations are trying the trend as well. More than a third, 39%, of Gen Xers and 28% of baby boomers say they earn extra income on the side.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yard Sales#Thrift Store#Photography#Instagram#Poshmark#Thredup#Campervan Vintage#Facebook Marketplace#Susamusa Depop Success#Depop Sydny Sky Depop
Mashed

Walmart's New Venture Means You'll Never Have To Agree On Takeout Again

When you're hungry and looking for a quick bite to satiate the craving, fast food options can be tempting. However, if you're with a group of people, trying to agree on the same spot to order from can be trickier than going home and cooking a meal yourself. Although food courts have always boasted a variety of options, they require a large space to provide each restaurant with its own kitchen. While this is feasible in a shopping mall, it's less ideal within a single department store.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Charlotte Stories

9 futuristic ways of making money online

There is a lot of misinformation out there about how to make money online. It can be challenging to know which programs or methods are legitimate and which ones will rob you blind. There are hundreds of articles sharing ways that are so outdated. The Internet has come a long...
INTERNET
Business Insider

How to find your Gmail Spam folder and stop emails from going to Spam

You can find your Gmail Spam folder in the left sidebar on desktop, or via the three lines menu on mobile. From the Spam folder, you can either delete individual messages or delete them in bulk, if desired. To stop messages from going to Spam you can either report it...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Internet
albuquerqueexpress.com

Amazon to open 2 Whole Foods stores with no cashiers and no cash

Whole Foods said it will open two cashier-less stores, enabling customers to shop without opening their wallets. Cameras and sensors will track items taken off shelves, which will then be charged to a customer's Amazon account. Amazon first unveiled its cashier-less technology in 2018 at the launch of its Amazon...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Fast Company

Here’s why small-business kingpin Intuit is buying Mailchimp for $12B

Intuit, the company behind TurboTax and small-business accounting software QuickBooks, has announced plans to acquire marketing automation company Mailchimp for about $12 billion in cash and stock. Leaders from the two companies say that the acquisition will let users more easily use their combined marketing and financial data to plan...
SMALL BUSINESS
Business Insider

Business Insider

233K+
Followers
16K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy