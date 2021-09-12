CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video captures Rudy Giuliani's rambling speech at a 9/11 dinner in which he impersonated Queen Elizabeth II

By Alia Shoaib
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

Former mayor Rudy Giuliani.

Jacquelyn Martin/AP

  • Rudy Giuliani gave a rambling speech at his annual 9/11 dinner in a Manhattan restaurant.
  • The former mayor impersonated Queen Elizabeth and said he has never socialized with disgraced Prince Andrew.
  • Giuliani also described how he wanted to grab Gen. Mark Milley's awarded stars and "shove it down his throat."
Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani gave a rambling speech at his annual 9/11 dinner.

In video clips, Giuliani can be seen impersonating Queen Elizabeth II and talking about wanting to get into a physical altercation with Gen. Mark Milley.

Giuliani claimed that Queen Elizabeth II offered him a knighthood in one clip, which he turned down.

"I turned down a knighthood because if you took a knighthood, you had to lose your citizenship," Giuliani said.

The former mayor was given an honorary title by the Queen in 2001 and was not required to give up his citizenship.

Giuliani went on to talk about Prince Andrew, who has recently been served papers in a lawsuit from Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre.

"I know Prince Andrew is very questionable now. I never went out with him. Ever!" Giuliani continued.

"Never had a drink with him, never was with a woman or young girl with him. Ever, ever, ever."

In another clip, Giuliani criticized States Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Gen. Mark Milley.

"How's that guy a general?," Giuliani said about Gen. Milley.

Giuliani criticized Gen. Milley for describing Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan as "not strategically important."

"I wanted to grab his stars and shove it down his throat and say, 'it's 400 miles from China, asshole! China is going to be our enemy for the next 40 years! You have an airbase 400 miles from them and you're giving it up? Idiot! What the hell is wrong with you? Who pays you? Christ!'"

Giuliani also slammed Joe Biden's Afghanistan policy.

"What Biden did in the last two weeks is freaking insane," Giuliani said, to applause from the audience.

The former mayor also spoke about his own role overseeing the aftermath of 9/11 in New York City.

"20 years ago, I did my job for the country. I'm very proud of it," he said.

New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman said the event took place at a Cipriani restaurant and that Victoria Toensing and Joe diGenova were in attendance as well as Steve Bannon.

Husband-and-wife lawyers Toensing and diGenova were part of a legal team led by Giuliani that attempted to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Steve Bannon is a right-wing media figure who was formerly Donald Trump's top adviser and strategist.

