ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions are sticking to their guns, downplaying the discussion of whether to keep prized rookie Penei Sewell at left tackle when Taylor Decker returns. Sewell, 20, became the youngest player in NFL history to start at left tackle with Decker (finger surgery) on injured reserve. He looked pretty good in the process, allowing six pressures, two quarterback hits and no sacks against Nick Bosa, standing out on the ground in Detroit’s season-opening loss. The rookie was ranked the 11th-best offensive tackle for his play per Pro Football Focus, drawing serious praise from Bosa in the process.

NFL ・ 8 HOURS AGO