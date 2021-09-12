Taco Bell Is Rumored To Be Adding These New Combos To the Menu

Shutterstock

Fall is a difficult season for Taco Bell fans because it's a time when the chain tends to launch menu overhauls, culling underperforming products to make room for new ones. Last September, the company nixed the fan-favorite Mexican Pizza, while rolling out its new Quesalupa and Chicken Chipotle Melt. The year before, it took fans by surprise with a menu decluttering that chopped its combo deal options in half.

This year, Taco Bell appears to have some more fall menu changes in the works. But these ones might be better received by fans. Online reports of a pair of new "test" combo meals have customers, employees, and ex-employees of Taco Bell wondering what the chain is up to. News of the new combo deals has been confirmed by Taco Bell employees and customers on various Reddit forums, but the company is yet to release an official statement regarding the forthcoming menu items.

The test-market items were sighted early in September by two separate Taco Bell customers, both of whom took to Reddit to share the good news. The new combo meals include a $5 Cravings Trio—an addition to the longrunning Taco Bell Cravings Menu—and the Cheddar Chicken Quesadilla Combo, priced at just under $7.

The combo deals introduce new savings and new menu items. The Cravings Trio allows customers to pair two premium Taco Bell items with a large drink or a medium freeze. Eligible menu items include the Cheesy Double Beef Burrito, the Chalupa Supreme, the Cheesy Quesadilla, and the Crunchwrap Supreme. The quesadilla combo, meanwhile, introduces a brand new menu item, the Cheddar Chicken Quesadilla, paired with a Crunchy Taco and a large drink.

Members of the Taco Bell subreddit had a lot to say about the test-market combo meals—both good and bad. In typical Taco Bell-fan fashion, some wondered whether the new menu items were destined to replace older fan favorites. One member speculated that the $5 Cravings Trio would soon replace Taco Bell's Cravings Box, a high-value combo deal that allows customers to build a three-course meal. Others were skeptical of how well the Cheddar Chicken Quesadilla would measure up to the Chicken Quesadilla.

Still, some were excited about the menu additions—and more excited still about the competitive pricing. "2 crunchwraps and a drink for $5? Sign me up," wrote one member. Another Taco Bell fan, who took it upon themselves to sample the Cheddar Chicken Quesadilla at their nearest test store (a location in Dallas, Ga.), conceded that the upgraded quesadilla would be a hit with anyone who liked cheddar cheese.

In the meantime, traditionalist Taco Bell fans can go on ordering Crave Boxes and good old-fashioned, cheddar-less Chicken Quesadillas.

For more, check out:

And don't forget to sign up for our newsletter to get the latest restaurant news delivered straight to your inbox.