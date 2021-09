It’s official: Cristiano Ronaldo is back with Manchester United and he’s going to wear his old No. 7 jersey. The Portuguese star -- who is famous for rocking the No. 7 jersey with Man. U., Real Madrid, Juventus and Portugal -- returned to the team last month. However, with Edinson Cavani already wearing No. 7, there was concern that Ronaldo would have to wear a different number. However, crisis was averted as Ronaldo is back in his old number.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 DAYS AGO