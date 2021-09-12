CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Religious Offerings: Islamic Center of Greater Toledo hosts 20th annual International Festival

By Nicki Gorny
The Blade
The Blade
 4 days ago
International Festival

The Islamic Center of Greater Toledo hosts its 20th annual International Festival on Sept. 18-19.

The International Festival celebrates the numerous cultures represented in the community that gather and worship at the Islamic Center, primarily through booths serving more than 100 styles of multicultural foods. There is also live music, children's games and activities, a multicultural bazaar, and tours available of the Islamic Center.

The festival takes place on the grounds of the Islamic Center of Greater Toledo, 25877 Scheider Rd., Perrysburg. Admission is free, and parking is $5. Hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 18 and noon to 6 p.m. Sept. 19.

For more information, go to icgt.org.

Richard Lane

St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Parish welcomes Richard Lane, a lay evangelist and the son of NFL Hall of Famer Dick “Night Train” Lane, to lead a parish mission through Thursday. A parish mission is designed to help people grow in their faith.

Mr. Lane will speak at the weekend Masses, 7:30, 9:30, and 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday, as well as in hourlong sessions at 9:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Both presentations each day are the same, and each session builds on the previous one. Attendees of all ages and denominations are invited.

St. Patrick of Heatherdowns is at 4201 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo.

Born and raised in Detroit, Mr. Lane is described as the only Black Catholic lay evangelist in full-time ministry in the country. He has been featured numerous times in Catholic media, including on EWTN’s The Journey Home; he also produced and hosted his own miniseries there, New Wine in New Wineskins.

The parish mission is being coordinated through the Diocese of Toledo Office of Intercultural Ministry. Mr. Lane will next speak at a parish mission at Saint Martin de Porres Parish, 1119 Bancroft St., Toledo, at 6:30 p.m. each evening between Sept. 20-23.

Anne Melville

First Church of Christ, Scientist on West Central Avenue in Toledo sponsors a free online lecture on Monday. Anne Melville, a practitioner of Christian Science and an international lecturer based in New Zealand, will share examples of healing as she speaks on “The Law of Love” at 7 p.m.

The lecture will be streamed at ChristianScienceNWO.org or at bit.ly/LoveToledo0913. A group viewing at the church will also be available. For more information, call 419-536-2184.

High Holidays

The Jewish High Holidays continue this week with Yom Kippur beginning at sundown on Wednesday. Also known as the Day of Atonement, Yom Kippur is observed with fasting and prayer, including often lengthy services at synagogues.

For information on local services, contact individual synagogues.

Yom Kippur culminates a 10-day period of introspection and repentance following Rosh Hashanah, which this year began at sunset on Monday. Rosh Hashanah celebrates the new year on the lunisolar Hebrew calendar.

Fall holidays continue this year with Sukkot, beginning on the evening of Sept. 20, and Simchat Torah, beginning on the evening of Sept. 28.

