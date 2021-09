Few holiday specials are as iconic and beloved as A Charlie Brown Christmas, as many households view the special on an annual basis, with part of its appeal being the charming music from the Vince Guaraldi Trio. Craft Recordings confirmed earlier this year that it would be releasing a limited-edition vinyl of the soundtrack, with Craft confirming today that they are embracing the format that many households enjoyed the music on for years, releasing the soundtrack on a limited-edition cassette tape. This collectible silver cassette tape is available for pre-order now and is set to be officially released on November 5th.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO