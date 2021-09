Using a metal detector, a man in Denmark’s countryside discovered a cache of 1,500-year-old gold objects. The treasure trove offered up more than two pounds of gold, according to the Vejlemuseerne, the museum consortium in Vejle, Denmark, which announced the news on Sunday. The trove was found in Vindelev, a town about 150 miles from Copenhagen. It includes coins from the Roman Empire as well as medallions known as bracteates, which would have been sewn onto clothing and worn as ornamentation. These newly found objects are expected to go on view at the Vejlemuseerne in February 2022. Among those bracteates is one...

WORLD ・ 9 DAYS AGO