Stitcher’s Garden has provided one of the most extensive assortment of fabrics for quilting in Middle Tennessee for more than 30 years. Recently the store moved from their famously cramped quarters in Franklin off I-65 to a space twice the size in Brentwood at 144 Wilson Pike Circle. The new location has allowed the store to have more room for their almost overwhelming selection of fabric for quilting, as well as patterns, notions, and quilting supplies.

BRENTWOOD, TN ・ 16 HOURS AGO