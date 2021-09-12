Records: Unlawful Flint use of portable X-ray scanners began in 2019, not 2020

LANSING – A New York law firm may have used unregistered portable X-ray scanners on Flint residents for one year longer than state officials were told, records show. A sworn affidavit from a Flint resident, along with emails showing when the Napoli Shkolnik law firm sought to lease the devices, suggest the use of scanners, which are tools in the scrap metal and mining industries but are not designed for use on human beings, began around September 2019.