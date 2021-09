As the Eagles kicked off the 2021 season with new head coach Nick Sirianni and young quarterback Jalen Hurts, fans were optimistic…to a point. At a tailgate block party in front of Evil Genius Beer Company in Fishtown, expectations were tempered. But many said they’re expecting Hurts to do well in his first season as an official starter, and they’re definitely looking for a better record than last year, when a Carson Wentz meltdown and rift with then-coach Doug Pederson left the Birds recording a sad 4-11-1.

