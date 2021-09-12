CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

Five Designers That Are Bringing High Fashion To Your Home

MOJEH
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur favourite fashion designers’ furniture and home lines will revolutionise your interiors one curated candle at a time. Now just as coveted as their runway pieces, Gucci Décor is the must-have home accessory for those in-the-know. The collection features furniture along with decorative pieces to be placed in and around all your favourite spaces. Developed by Creative Director Alessandro Michele, the Gucci décor collection is made entirely in Italy. New to the 2021 collection is the decorative coloured table-ware, which are made from high-quality porcelain by the famous Florentine firm of Ginori 1735. Shop now.

mojeh.com

Comments / 0

Related
homedit.com

15 Modern Home Interior Design Ideas For Your Next Project

It doesn’t always take much to transform your home and turn it into a space you can be proud of. More often than not, all it takes are a few home decor accents or home decor items to take your room above and beyond. Today, we’ve gathered some of our...
INTERIOR DESIGN
yankodesign.com

IKEA meets Tesla in these tech-enhanced furniture designed to make your home a smart one!

I truly believe the right furniture designs make or break a home! After all, furniture is an integral part of any home, it sets the tone for it and contributes to the essence of the home. You can express your tastes, preferences, and personality via the furniture pieces you choose for your living space. They are an extension of you. Now, as pleasing as aesthetic and visually intriguing furniture designs can be, people are now shifting towards furniture designs that are more focused on function and utility (that simply put make our lives a whole lot easier) and one such interesting genre is Smart Furniture! Tech-enhanced furniture is a whole new ballgame, catering to our multiple needs, and making our daily lives more comfortable. From smart work desks that run on food waste to smart beds that charge our devices and come along with an integrated home theatre system, smart furniture is in a league of its own! They’re an explosive meeting of IKEA and Tesla! And, we’re exploring a few super innovative and unique designs today.
INTERIOR DESIGN
destinationido.com

High Fashion Wedding Ideas For 2021

Set in the heart of The Golden City is the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, a collection devoted solely to art from the 20th century. This was the setting that inspired photographer, Larissa Cleveland and event designer, Jesse Tombs and several other Bay Area creatives to construct a dreamy, high-fashion styled shoot. We spoke with Jesse to get the full story behind this captivating wedding inspiration. Read what she had to say below:
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
coveteur.com

10 Rising Designers That Are Changing the Face of Fashion

Few people have a better understanding of the fashion industry—or of most industries, quite frankly—than the public relations departments. They know the right person to call for everything. They have relationships with stylists and editors, know all the best venues, caterers, and tailors, and are always watching to see what and who is trending. So who better to keep you in the loop of up-and-coming designers than a publicist?
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alessandro Michele
Person
Donatella Versace
Santafe New Mexican.com

HOME: Artful Living by Design

Design elements that soothe your soul while awakening your senses are at the heart of tranquil design. While each room serves a specific purpose or even a variety of functions, this does not preclude a space from being soothing or evocative. When combining utility and tranquility, the choice of materials to set the foundational tone for the space is key. Interior designers must cultivate wonder in viewing a room's potential through the combined lens of form and function.
HOME & GARDEN
TrendHunter.com

Melancholic Fall Fashion Designs

Côte&ciel is an expert at designing traveling goods and as its latest offerings, the brand launches a special Fall/Winter 2021 collection. The brand describes the seasonal pieces as a "melancholic state of reflection within the creative process." The entire range spotlights sustainable fabrication throughout the signature bag offerings. For the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
SlashGear

Mercedes-Benz turns airbags into clothing with a fashion designer

Airbags have been used in cars for decades to help prevent injuries and save lives in the event of an accident. We all know how airbags work when they sense a collision; an inflator blows them up and helps cushion the driver when they impact hard surfaces inside the vehicle. Mercedes-Benz has announced that it’s collaborating with a clothing designer named Heron Preston on a project that is using airbags to make clothing.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High Fashion#Paris Fashion#French Fashion#Fashion Designers#Ginori 1735#Shop#Versace Home Collection#Pop Medusa#Aati Home
TrendHunter.com

Artisan-Focused Spring Fashion

Gabriela Hearst showcases her newest collection for the Spring 2022 season, spotlighting artisans at the forefront. She spotlighted Navajo artists TahNibaa Naataanii and Naiomi Glasses. She also worked in collaboration with two South American collectives that she had previously worked with before to really breathe life into her rainbow knitwear.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TrendHunter.com

Modular Home Designs

Architect and former Apple design director BJ Segal has launched its new mass-timber housing company called Juno. The architect explains that his firm will sell its designs as products rather than bespoke plans. Juno will run as a firm offering a modular approach to design; the firm will offer customers...
HOME & GARDEN
papermag.com

Collina Strada Brings the Biggest Smiles to Fashion Week

You can always count on Collina Strada's Hillary Taymour to shake up the standard runway show format for her nature-oriented collections. Yesterday's outing was no exception, with beaming models stomping, skipping and hopping down the rooftop farm of the Brooklyn Grange. Old, young, child, differently abled, skinny, large, short, tall...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Effingham Daily News

Design ideas to give your home a farmhouse feel

Farmhouse style homes are having a moment. A 2020 survey from Homes.com asked more than 5,000 adults across the United States about their favorite house style from a list that included bohemian craftsman, mid-century modern ranch, French chateau, and Tudor, among others. Modern farmhouse was the runaway winner, as participants in 42 of the 50 states indicated this simple, cozy style was their favorite.
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
homedit.com

We Love These Stylish Wainscoting Ideas to Spruce Up Your Home Design

Were you ever interested in installing wainscoting panels in your home, but you were not really sure about getting on board with this trend?. We’ve decided to talk more about wainscoting today, focusing on how to install wainscoting, what’s the optimal wainscoting height, and then take a look at some of the best wainscoting panels in terms of design, quality, and price.
INTERIOR DESIGN
TrendHunter.com

High-Fashion Teddy Bear Slides

Swiss luxury fashion house Vetements has released its first-ever collection of cozy, stuffed animal slippers consisting of two cutesy silhouettes: the 'Panda Teddy Slippers' and the 'Wild Cat Teddy Slippers.'. A playful break from the brand's more abstract or subdued 'normcore' looks, these slides have an almost childish appeal but...
APPAREL
Beaumont Enterprise

5 new ways to bring the beauty of nature into your home

(BPT) - (BPT) - There’s nothing like being outdoors. It soothes the soul, calms the spirit and delights the senses. Most of us can’t spend as much time as we’d like outside, but many clever methods can bring the serenity and beauty of nature into your home. Take a look at a few of the innovative ways that you can introduce nature’s beauty, from a lush garden to a forest of birch trees, into your interior spaces.
GARDENING
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Glenn Martens’ First Diesel Collection Makes Retail Debut

Click here to read the full article. START YOUR ENGINES: It’s almost go-time for the first Diesel collection designed by creative director Glenn Martens. Ahead of its arrival in stores, planned for early 2022, the brand is dropping a six-look taster set today with a shortlist of retail partners and on the Diesel website. Meant to sum up Martens’ approach to Diesel, the six looks — three meant for women and the same for men — were taken from the runway collection last June in Milan, which played on the brand’s denim heritage and the Belgian designer’s knack for experimentation. A...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Design Milk

Design London Will Make Its Inaugural Debut at London Design Festival

Design London is set to make its inaugural debut at London Design Festival and we’re excited to see more from the new show when it opens its doors from September 22-25, 2021. Taking place in Magazine London, a new state-of-the-art venue in North Greenwich, Design London serves as a platform to showcase the latest in contemporary design for furniture, lighting and design pieces. Be sure to register for visitor tickets today!
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy