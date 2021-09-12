CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mississippi State

'It all starts tomorrow': Can N.C. State lean on maturity to move past dismal Mississippi State loss?

Fayetteville Observer
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTARKVILLE — Devin Leary decided to focus on the positives after his N.C State team suffered a 24-10 defeat at the hands of Mississippi State. The redshirt sophomore wasn't ignoring the negatives, and there were many on Saturday night at Davis Wade Stadium. Enough for head coach Dave Doeren to mention putting several bullets in his foot when it came to offensive execution.

www.fayobserver.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Some small businesses are happy about Biden's vaccine mandate

Maintaining a healthy environment during a pandemic without alienating employees and customers who don't want to wear masks or get vaccinated has been a headache for small business owners. Although everyone has questions about how it will work, some were relieved by President Biden's announcement last week that employers with...
SMALL BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Mississippi State, MS
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Raleigh, MS
City
Starkville, MS
Local
Mississippi College Sports
Local
Mississippi Football
CNN

Do Americans need boosters yet? Here are the questions the FDA will be asking

(CNN) — Vaccine advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration start meeting early Friday to discuss whether Americans need booster shots yet. It's a simple question but one that has become bogged down in politics and turf battles. It's sometimes seemed to put the FDA's independence at odds with a White House team eager to appear to be out ahead of an unpredictable pandemic.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grant Gibson

Comments / 0

Community Policy