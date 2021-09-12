CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Philadelphia Eagles at Atlanta Falcons: Time, TV, streaming info and betting odds for Week 1 game

By Steve Gardner, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

Two teams who finished with the NFC's worst records last year will look to get the new season off to a positive start on Sunday when the Philadelphia Eagles visit the Atlanta Falcons.

The Eagles (4-11-1 in 2020) will have a full season with second-year quarterback Jalen Hurts under center. The Eagles' subpar receiving corps got a significant boost over the offseason with the addition of Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith.

The Falcons (4-12) still have veteran quarterback Matt Ryan and explosive wideout Calvin Ridley leading the offense, with top draft pick Kyle Pitts adding his extreme athleticism at tight end. Defense is an area of major concern after they allowed an NFL-high 293.6 passing yards per game last season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cea1B_0btdZuu500
The chemistry between veteran quarterback Matt Ryan, right, and rookie tight end Kyle Pitts will have a major impact on the success of the Falcons offense in 2021. Jason Getz, USA TODAY Sports

Here's everything you need to know for Sunday:

What time does Eagles vs. Falcons start?

Kickoff is Sunday at 1 p.m. ET from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

What TV channel is Eagles vs. Falcons on?

The game will be shown regionally on Fox with Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (analysis) and Pam Oliver (sideline) on the call.

How can I watch Eagles vs. Falcons online via live stream?

The game can be streamed on Fox Sports live and the FOX Sports app. The game can also be streamed live via FuboTV and is available nationally on demand via NFL Game Pass .

What are the odds for Eagles vs. Falcons?

The Falcons are 3.5-point favorites with the over/under at 48.5 points, according to Tipico Sportsbook .

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Philadelphia Eagles at Atlanta Falcons: Time, TV, streaming info and betting odds for Week 1 game

Comments / 1

Related
NBC Sports

Eagles trade veteran offensive lineman for 2022 pick swap

The Eagles traded veteran offensive lineman Matt Pryor to the Colts on Tuesday morning for a 2022 late-round pick swap. It seemed very likely that Pryor would not make the Eagles’ roster so they get something for him instead of just cutting him. Here are the terms of the deal:
NFL
thespun.com

Eagles TE Reportedly Suffered Season-Ending Injury Last Night

We’re at the midway point of the NFL preseason and the injuries appear to be mounting. Last night the Philadelphia Eagles lost their exhibition game against the New England Patriots, and lost a tight end in the process. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Eagles tight end Jason Croom is...
NFL
The Spun

Tony Romo Thinks 1 NFL Team Could ‘Shock’ People

The Philadelphia Eagles had a rough go of things in 2020, logging a 4-11-1 record and failing to make the playoffs in a historically-bad NFC East division. Despite these recent struggles, former QB turned NFL analyst Tony Romo believes the Eagles have what it takes to “shock” the league in 2021.
NFL
On3.com

Green Bay Packers trying out son of Brett Farve's backup

The Green Bay Packers are trying out tight end Josh Pederson, ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Sunday, the son of former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson. Pederson’s father, Doug, served as the Eagles’ head coach until 2020, after stints as a coordinator or assistant with the Kansas City Chiefs and again with the Eagles. He won Super Bowl LII as the Eagles’ head coach, the franchise’s first Super Bowl victory. Before Pederson went into coaching, in his 13-year-long NFL career, he served as a backup quarterback on a number of NFL teams, including the Green Bay Packers. He had two stints with Green Bay: one from 1995-1998, and one from 2001-2004. While with the Packers, Pederson was a part of the team that won Super Bowl XXXI — and he spent many years as the backup quarterback to Packers legend Brett Farve.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Burkhardt
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Devonta Smith
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles create cap space by restructuring Fletcher Cox’s contract

Howie Roseman never stops making deals even if it’s with players who are already in Philly. The Eagles restructured Fletcher Cox’s contract over the weekend, per ESPN’s Field Yates:. Freeing up $11.14 million in salary cap space doesn’t necessarily mean a corresponding move is coming. Eagles fans have seen Roseman...
NFL
The Spun

Michael Irvin Reacts To Jalen Hurts’ Performance On Sunday

Of all the NFL’s Week 1 outcomes, none were more surprising than the Eagles‘ blowout win and Jalen Hurts‘ stellar performance. Philadelphia obliterated the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes Benz Stadium on Sunday. Hurts, the former Alabama and Oklahoma star, completed 27 of his 35 pass attempts for 264 yards and three touchdowns. He also added 62 yards rushing on seven carries. Is he the NFL’s next dual-threat quarterback?
NFL
KIRO 7 Seattle

The Latest: Browns' Harrison ejected after shoving KC coach

Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Harrison Jr. was ejected in the first quarter against the Chiefs after shoving Kansas City assistant coach Greg Lewis during a scrum along the sideline. Harrison was involved in tackling Clyde Edwards-Helaire with 4:59 left in the quarter along the Chiefs sideline. Lewis gave Harrison a...
NFL
chatsports.com

Eagles Game Sunday: Eagles vs Atlanta odds and prediction for NFL Week 1 game

Jalen Hurts #1, Philadelphia Eagles (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) It’s almost showtime, and thank goodness. There are always surprises during an NFL season, but here are a few things that we’re all assured of. Between now and the rest of the calendar year, football will be played every Sunday, and the Philadelphia Eagles have 17 games with which to wipe the stain from their soul that we’ll remember as the 2020 NFL regular season, one that ended with a 4-11-1 win-loss total.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Streaming#Tv Channel#Live Tv#American Football#Nfc#The Atlanta Falcons#Heisman Trophy#Usa Today Sports#Mercedes Benz Stadium#Fox Sports#Tipico Sportsbook
Fox News

Top 5 quarterback performances of Week 1: Kyler Murray dazzles for Cardinals

Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season is in the books. Quarterback play was at an all-time high. Tampa Bay Buccaneers signal-caller Tom Brady completed 32 of 50 passes for 379 passing yards with four touchdowns in a 31-29 comeback victory over the Dallas Cowboys to kick off the season. As good as Brady played, he did throw two interceptions.
NFL
CBS Sports

How to watch Falcons vs. Eagles: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game

Last Season Records: Atlanta 4-12; Philadelphia 4-11-1 The Atlanta Falcons and the Philadelphia Eagles will face off at 1 p.m. ET Sept. 12 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium to kick off their 2021 seasons. Returning after a rocky 4-12 season, Atlanta is aiming to prove that the past does not define them. Likewise, last year was nothing to brag about for Philadelphia (4-11-1), so the team is looking forward to a new start.
NFL
Yardbarker

Matt Ryan And Falcons Could Be A Bottom-Feeder This Season

The Atlanta Falcons cleaned house in many key areas of their football operation heading into this season. They hired a new head coach in Arthur Smith to give their offense some creativity and new life. They brought in running back Mike Davis from the division rival Carolina Panthers in order...
NFL
USA Today

Eagles at Falcons: TV broadcast map for Week 1

The Eagles travel well and are big business for the NFL, so it’s no shock that a good portion of the country will be tuned in for their Sunday afternoon matchup at Atlanta. Philadelphia will be the early game on the FOX Sports debut of former Panthers and Seahawks tight end, Greg Olsen.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
USA Today
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
phillyvoice.com

Eagles vs. Falcons: Predictions, betting odds and more for Week 1

We're just days away from the start of the 2021 Eagles season, and after what felt like an incredibly long offseason, we're finally about to get our first true look at what this team is made of in Nick Sirianni's first year at the helm. We've already offered some season-long...
NFL
chatsports.com

Eagles vs. Falcons 2021: Game time, TV schedule and how to watch live online

The Philadelphia Eagles are on the road to start the 2021 NFL season, and will take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 on Sunday afternoon. This will be the first time we’ll have a chance to see Nick Sirianni play call a regular season game. The first time we’ll see Jalen Hurts throw to DeVonta Smith during a game. And, the first time we’ll see a majority of the starting defensive line for more than just a few snaps. There are a lot of first for this young Eagles team, and that’s just how Sirianni wanted things heading into the season.
NFL
phillyvoice.com

Eagles vs. 49ers: Five matchups to watch

After their Week 1 win over a bad Atlanta Falcons team, the Philadelphia Eagles will play their home opener Week 2 at Lincoln Financial Field against the San Francisco 49ers, a rare team that they beat in 2020. Here are our five matchups to watch. 1) Jalen Hurts vs. the...
NFL
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

247K+
Followers
29K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy