CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Sunday 7: Early indications are 2021 Patriots will be close-knit group

By Ryan Hannable
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 5 days ago

The early indications are the New England Patriots will be a close-knit group in 2021. Read more about how and why in this week’s Sunday 7 at WEEI.com.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

This is why teams are not interested in Cam Newton

Much has been made of Cam Newton’s release by the New England Patriots, and the lack of interest from other teams in light of that. In reality, it sounds like the biggest factor is simply that Newton isn’t the player he once was in the eyes of NFL teams. According...
NFL
The Spun

Legendary WR Cris Carter Has Blunt Message For Cam Newton

The New England Patriots’ decision to cut Cam Newton surprised everyone in the NFL world this Tuesday. Well, everyone except legendary wide receiver Cris Carter. After news broke that Newton was being released, Carter tweeted “I’m not surprised the Patriots cut an unvaccinated Cam.”. Newton never said he was unvaccinated,...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Make Cam Newton the QB2 in 2021

In 2020, we all witnessed the horror show of the Dallas Cowboys not having a competent backup quarterback-let alone not having franchise quarterback Dak Prescott playing under center. The Cowboys backup quarterbacks’ horror show was so bad that it nearly rivaled the Cowboys’ putrid 31st ranked defense. Hey, they were...
NFL
SB Nation

Cam Newton revealed the real story of why he was cut by the Patriots

It’s been almost two weeks since the Patriots cut Cam Newton, and now the QB has responded in one of the most frank, fascinating interviews pro football has ever seen. On Friday morning Newton released a 45 minute video titled “My Side Of The Story,” where he sat down with his father, Cecil Newton Sr. to discuss his process of getting cut.
NFL
The Spun

Jerry Jones Reacts To Cowboys Passing On Cam Newton

When Cam Newton was released by the New England Patriots earlier this week, Dallas was one of the first potential landing spots brought up for the former league MVP. With limited depth behind superstar QB Dak Prescott (who missed most of this past season with an ankle injury), many felt the Cowboys could benefit from adding a veteran player like Newton.
NFL
ClutchPoints

3 reasons the Washington Football Team must sign Cam Newton

The quarterback situation for the Washington Football Team has been a question mark for a while now and the solution for this season was the longtime journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick. Unfortunately for Fitzpatrick and the Football Team, he will miss at least the next three weeks (one report says it’s likely six to eight weeks) after being placed on injured reserve following a Week 1 injury. The solution for replacing Ryan Fitzpatrick is simple. Bring in Cam Newton. It makes sense and here are a few reasons why.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Ian Rapoport
Person
Quinn Nordin
Person
Cam Newton
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Matt Patricia
FanSided

Cam Newton released: 3 teams that should sign Newton immediately

The Patriots’ decision to release Cam Newton means Mac Jones is officially the guy in New England. Here are three teams that still use the former MVP. Cam Newton is officially a free agent after being released by the Patriots. That’s good news for Mac Jones, but the transaction can also benefit several NFL teams that still need help to strengthen their options at the game’s most important position.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#Buccaneers#Close Knit#Cowboys Game#American Football#Covid#Lions#Nfl Media
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Fox News

Bill Belichick on Cam Newton: 'I think we've already covered that'

After he was released by the Patriots, Cam Newton hopped in on a one-on-one conversation with his dad to discuss his departure from New England. The former MVP claims he was "bamboozled" after hearing of his dismissal and that the Patriots felt Cam would "intimidate" rookie quarterback Mac Jones. Monday,...
NFL
TMZ.com

Super Bowl Champ Kevin Faulk's Daughter, Kevione, Dead At 19

LSU football student staff member Kevione Faulk -- daughter of 3-time Super Bowl champion Kevin Faulk -- tragically passed away on Monday, the team announced. She was just 19 years old. The Tigers released a statement on Faulk's passing ... saying, "We are heartbroken with the passing of Kevione Faulk,...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Sideline Video Of Aaron Rodgers Is Going Viral

Aaron Rodgers said on FOX this morning that he has nothing left to prove in the National Football League. “I don’t feel like I have anything left to prove on the field,” Rodgers told Erin Andrews. “I think it’s more about the enjoyment and the happiness and the quality of life that this game has afforded me over the years. And being able to 100 percent commit to everything that my job entails and there were many times during the offseason where I felt like I wasn’t able to fully do that. And until I was, it was a possibility.”
NFL
WEEI Sports Radio

WEEI Sports Radio

Boston, MA
981
Followers
4K+
Post
436K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/weei

Comments / 0

Community Policy