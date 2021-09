The off-Broadway company of "KPOP" KPOP, The Broadway Musical will no longer have its previously announced pre-Broadway run at Washington, D.C.'s Signature Theatre. The production's cancellation is due to "pandemic-related logistical challenges with bringing the production to D.C. at this time." It was previously announced to play at the Anthem in late December 2021. According to the production, the musical is "still on a firm trajectory to open on Broadway in the coming year."

