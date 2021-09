This year’s Prom season is nearing the end. Mark Elder and the Hallé Orchestra help to see it out. Our musical friends from the north are always assured a warm welcome at the Proms, so it’ll come as no surprise to learn the Royal Albert Hall was packed to the rafters. Literally – as this was the busiest we’d seen it all season, and it was a joy to behold. It helped of course that Mark Elder had programmed two all-time audience favourites, Beethoven’s 4th Piano Concerto with Benjamin Grosvenor as soloist, and Saint-Saëns’ Symphony No.3 in C minor – better known as his Organ Symphony, so a full house was guaranteed.

