CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Warren County, IA

Indianola Trinity Presbyterian Church Holding Ice Cream Social

By Andrew Swadner
kniakrls.com
 4 days ago

The Indianola Trinity Presbyterian Church is holding an Ice Cream Social with Pie and Cake auction fundraiser this week. The auction will raise funds for the Helping Hand of Warren County and Heal House of Warren County, and collect good will donations. The event is sponsored by the Indianola Holiday Home Tour “Touring the Traditions” committee, and will be held on Sunday, September 19th at 3pm at Trinity Presbyterian Church.

www.kniakrls.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Some small businesses are happy about Biden's vaccine mandate

Maintaining a healthy environment during a pandemic without alienating employees and customers who don't want to wear masks or get vaccinated has been a headache for small business owners. Although everyone has questions about how it will work, some were relieved by President Biden's announcement last week that employers with...
SMALL BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Warren County, IA
City
Indianola, IA
Local
Iowa Society
Warren County, IA
Society
CNN

Do Americans need boosters yet? Here are the questions the FDA will be asking

(CNN) — Vaccine advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration start meeting early Friday to discuss whether whether Americans need booster shots yet. It's a simple question but one that has become bogged down in politics and turf battles. It's sometimes seemed to put the FDA's independence at odds with a White House team eager to appear to be out ahead of an unpredictable pandemic.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Presbyterian#Heal House
Fox News

Judge rejects DOJ move to block Texas abortion law

A federal judge denied a Department of Justice request to block enforcement of the controversial Texas abortion law. "[T]his case presents complex, important questions of law that merit a full opportunity for the parties to present their positions to the Court," wrote United States District Judge Robert Pitman in a one page decision Thursday. "Accordingly, IT IS ORDERED that the United States’ Opposed Motion for Expedited Briefing Schedule, (Dkt. 13), is DENIED."
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy