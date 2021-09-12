Indianola Trinity Presbyterian Church Holding Ice Cream Social
The Indianola Trinity Presbyterian Church is holding an Ice Cream Social with Pie and Cake auction fundraiser this week. The auction will raise funds for the Helping Hand of Warren County and Heal House of Warren County, and collect good will donations. The event is sponsored by the Indianola Holiday Home Tour “Touring the Traditions” committee, and will be held on Sunday, September 19th at 3pm at Trinity Presbyterian Church.www.kniakrls.com
Comments / 0