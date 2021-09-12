CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Letter to the editor: Women face cultural inequity

Herald-Dispatch
 5 days ago

Consider women under Taliban rule. Denying rights persists through history. Recall Hypatia (355-415 AD), mathematician and astronomer. She attracts large gatherings at public appearances. Then, Cyril takes power condoning social intolerance. Whispers of sorcery by Cyril’s supporters ensue. Abruptly, militants murder Hypatia in the street. She dies a martyr of reason demarking demise of Alexandria’s once great library.

www.herald-dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

‘These are the facts’: Black educators silenced from teaching America’s racist past

H — istory teacher Valanna White filed into the auditorium the first week of August for the customary back-to-school all-staff meeting at Walker Valley high school in Cleveland, Tennessee. What she heard shifted her outlook for the coming school year. On 1 July, anew law took effect banning the teaching of critical race theory in Tennessee public schools. White listened intently as a school district official gave a vague overview informing the group that critical race theory was prohibited, though without fully explaining what critical race theory entails. Instead, teachers were told a list of actions – such as discussing racial discrimination – that were forbidden.
SOCIETY
theurbannews.com

Teaching for Black Lives

Teaching for Black Lives grows directly out of the movement for Black lives. Anti-Black racism constructs Black people, and Blackness generally, as not counting as human life. The Rethinking Schools teaching guide, Teaching for Black Lives, provides resources and demonstrates how teachers can connect curriculum to young people’s lives and root their concerns and daily experiences in what is taught and how classrooms are set up. Teaching for Black Lives also highlights the hope and beauty of student activism and collective action.
SOCIETY
theurbannews.com

Educator Pledges to #TeachTruth

Racists are scared these days y’all. You can tell a scared racist because when they can’t win a debate, they just try to make it illegal for you to say—or teach—anything that challenges them. My name is Jesse Hagopian. I’ve taught at Garfield High School for the last 10 years...
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hypatia
Person
Katherine Johnson
Belief.Net

Have Politics Replaced Religion in America?

We’ve always known America to be a religiously devout democracy, even more so than other Western democracies. Yet, religion is declining at a rapid pace, changing the religious landscape. The overarching conclusion we can take away from American religion over the past few decades is that fewer people identify with an established religious tradition each year, and the “religious nones” continue to grow. Ryan Burge, a political scientist at Eastern Illinois University, explains that nearly two-thirds of people raised as nones are still nones, even in adulthood, meaning the retention rate is high. We are now seeing second and third-generation nones.
RELIGION
Laist.com

10% Of LGBT Individuals Have Faced Workplace Discrimination

LAist relies on your reader support, not paywalls. Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today during our fall member drive. One in 10 LGBT workers in the U.S. experienced discrimination at their jobs in the past year, including...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Summit Daily News

Letter to the editor: Women should take legal action against Texas

I think all women involuntarily bearing children as a result of the Texas forced-breeding law should sue the state of Texas for child support to include the costs of raising the child, a salary for caregivers, medical expenses and all educational expenses through college, including room, board, textbooks and any additional education like medical school.
TEXAS STATE
trust.org

OPINION: We have to address racial representation in the workplace

* Any views expressed in this opinion piece are those of the author and not of Thomson Reuters Foundation. A firm may assume its racial balance at senior level is perfectly reasonable looked at through a BAME filter, when there are actually zero Black employees. Dawid Konotey-Ahulu is the co-founder...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gender Inequity#Alexandria#Letter To The Editor#Taliban#Allied
WUKY

Bill Would Require Teaching About Racism In U.S. In Kentucky Classrooms

Public middle and high schools in Kentucky would be required to teach the history of racism in the U.S. under a bill prefiled by state Democratic Rep. Attica Scott. Set for consideration during the 2022 regular legislative session, the measure would mandate that the schools provide instruction on a number of race-related topics — including, but not limited to, the transatlantic slave trade, the American civil war, Jim Crow laws, the black codes, desegregation, civil and voting rights legislation, redlining, and residential segregation.
KENTUCKY STATE
truthorfiction.com

‘Biden And Harris Served With Impeachment Charge’

As presented in share format, Facebook users were exposed only to the claims in the headline, which suggested that United States President Joe Biden and U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris were “served” with an “impeachment charge,” language clearly used to imply that Biden and Harris were formally or criminally “charged.”. Incidentally,...
U.S. POLITICS
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Was Kamala Harris Arrested In Singapore?

A post shared on Facebook claims that Vice President Kamala Harris was arrested in Singapore and that a new vice president has been announced. While Harris did recently travel to Singapore, she was not arrested during her trip. She has not been replaced as vice president. Fact Check:. Harris traveled...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Human Trafficking
NewsBreak
World War II
Fox News

Dozens of protesters march on Justice Kavanaugh's home in response to Texas abortion law ruling

Pro-abortion activists marched on the home of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh on Monday in response to his vote to uphold a Texas law restricting abortion. In videos posted online by Daily Caller journalist Mary Margaret Olohan, protesters can be seen gathering at a park in Chevy Chase, Maryland, before walking over to Kavanaugh’s residence, which appeared to be unoccupied at the time.
TEXAS STATE
Reason.com

Biden's Vaccine Mandate Is the Latest Sign of the Presidency Becoming a Monarchy

President Joe Biden's national vaccine mandate sparked a lot of debate and set political seismometers jumping even more frantically than usual. Most commentary has focused on two issues: Is forcing people to take vaccines a good idea, and will the courts sign off on the government's authority to do so? Those are great discussions to have, though anything involving "forcing people" should be a non-starter by default. But another important question is raised by the president's gambit to displace the Afghanistan fiasco from the headlines: How, in the United States, can one guy just impose his preferred policies, whether they're good, bad, or indifferent?
U.S. POLITICS
Vanity Fair

Amy Coney Barrett, Last Seen Helping Effectively Outlaw Abortion in Texas, Says Judges Can’t Let “Personal Biases” Affect Rulings

Despite spending her entire Senate confirmation hearing claiming she couldn’t possibly express an opinion on literally anything, Amy Coney Barrett’s views on abortion are all too chillingly clear. As we learned last fall, as Mitch McConnell fast-tracked her appointment to the Supreme Court, the devout Catholic signed a letter calling for the end of the “barbaric” Roe v. Wade; wrote in a court opinion that abortion is “always immoral”; joined dissenters in Box v. Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky Inc., arguing in favor of an Indiana law that would have required doctors to notify the parents of a minor seeking the medical procedure; and dissented in the case of Commissioner of the Indiana State Department of Health v. Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky Inc., arguing in favor of a law that would have required that fetal remains be buried or cremated. Perhaps most disturbingly, she refused to answer a follow-up question from Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, who asked, “Under an originalist theory of interpretation, would there be any constitutional problem with a state making abortion a capital crime, thus subjecting women who get abortions to the death penalty?” Instead, she claimed it would not be “appropriate...to offer an opinion on abstract legal issues or hypotheticals,” meaning that yes, she sees a scenario in which the state could sentence a woman to death for getting an abortion.
TEXAS STATE
The Atlantic

Stop Calling It a ‘Pandemic of the Unvaccinated’

“Your refusal has cost all of us,” President Joe Biden said to unvaccinated people last week, as he announced a new COVID-vaccine mandate for all workers at private companies with more than 100 employees. The vaccinated, he said, are angry and frustrated with the nearly 80 million people who still haven’t received a vaccine, and their patience “is wearing thin.”
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy