Letter to the editor: Ask DNR to stop harassing of bears and cubs

Herald-Dispatch
 5 days ago

Did you know that the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources allows resident bear hunters to use packs of dogs to chase bear year round? Sows and cubs are especially vulnerable in spring and summer months. Being chased by a pack of hunting dogs is one of many stresses that they may encounter at this time. When chased, sows with young cubs can be separated, resulting in orphaned or killed cubs. All wildlife deserves a chance to raise their young without being haVOICE761rassed.

