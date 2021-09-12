CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Nevada quarterback Carson Strong's 4 touchdown passes helps Nevada beat Idaho State 49-10

By Associated Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNevada quarterback Carson Strong threw for 381 yards and four touchdowns, and Nevada beat Idaho State 49-10 on Saturday night. Strong completed 34 of 43 passes that included two touchdowns to Elijah Cooks, who finished with seven receptions for 89 yards. Devonte Lee had a 2-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter for Nevada (2-0), and caught a 15-yard TD pass early in the fourth. Cole Turner had a touchdown catch, and Strong’s 43-yard throw to a diving Harry Ballard in the end zone capped the scoring with 4:45 to play.

