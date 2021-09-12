Public Notice Published In T...

ORDER AND NOTICE OF HEARING ON PETITION TO CHANGE NAME. TO: All interested parties. Take notice that Alexander has petitioned to change his or her to Alexander Vaughn Cook. A Hearing on said petition is set for 9:30 o'clock A.M. on the 8th day of October, 2021, before Judge Russell at 9:30 o:clock am in courtroom number VIII in the Rogers County Courthouse. Should you know of some reason why this change of name should not be allowed, you must file a written protest in the above styled and numbered cause prior to the above date with the Clerk of this Court. Should you fail to do so, the Petition for change of name may be granted as prayed.