CoViD-19: "A Pandemic of the Unvaccinated" | Remembering 9-11 | Vote NO On California Recall | Succulent Poaching Is A Crime |

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEveryone remembers what they were doing when they heard about the terrorist attack on September 11th, 2021. My story is super embarrassing because it happened to be my boyfriend-at-that-time's birthday, so the night before we had consumed many, many cocktails, and I got a call from my coworker telling me not to go in to work because "something (was) going on at the World Trade Center", and I thought she meant the San Diego one because that was just a couple blocks from our office and was kinda like, "sweet, I can sleep in!" But then like everyone, I turned on the television and everything changed. I had just been to NYC the summer before. My high school prom date worked at the World Trade Center and I spent that week in touch with his mom, who let me know he had just left his job a couple months before. My asshole ex, of course, felt like 9/11 happened to him and him alone and that relationship dissolved soon thereafter, but the whole world changed, our way of life changed, and in retrospect we can all see how calamitous that Supreme Court decision was in Bush v Gore. I mean, there is really no way to wrap our heads around how profoundly different the world would or could be today. We learned then just how much voting matters and, sometimes it seems, not much else.

Even in the face of the Delta variant, a growing body of evidence shows that being vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19—especially in preventing death or hospitalization from the disease. Recently, full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) led to a surge in new mandates to be put in place by local officials, making the shots a requirement to enter certain businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms. But while such changes have so far been limited to the city or state level, the White House has made it clear that a major set of changes is coming very soon and warning that those who are unvaccinated may feel the effects.
CoViD-19: Your Fake-Ass Religion Isn't A Valid Exemption | San Diego Surpasses 4,000 Deaths | US Offers Mea Culpa On Drone Strike | CA Sequoias At Fire Risk |

I started a post last night and then just decided to roll it into today's, so tonight's got a lot of reading and links, but the down and dirty is that boosters were not recommended by ACIP except for 65+ and "high risk" which I think goes beyond immunocompromised and includes hypertension, diabetes, COPD, smokers, obesity, and a lot more ailments that pretty much 50% of the population has one or more of. Meanwhile, many churches are denying religious exemptions for vaccine mandates, while front line workers, cops, firefighters, and health care employees would rather lose their jobs or sue than get a freaking vaccine that could save their lives and the lives of the communities they supposedly serve. I have no tolerance today.
CoViD-19: Holiday Weekend Testing & Reporting Drop | Vote NO On California Recall |

My computer is about to die and it won't charge and I'm kinda freaking out so I'm gonna keep it short. Today's COVID-19 numbers were all over the place because reporting is getting wonky in different places, so I suspect by Tuesday or Wednesday we'll have a better sense of where average numbers are and I'm sure by next week we'll see how Labor Day worked out for everyone. Meanwhile, I've been bunkering at home and am currently watching Clickbait on Netflix. I might have to just suck it up and order a new laptop because this situation is unsustainable.
CoViD-19: US Surpasses 650,000 Known Deaths | Don't DeSantis My California | Texas Is FITA | SD Heat Advisory | Vote NO On California Recall |

I am a chronic procrastinator. This isn't a good thing, ever. When my computer problems happen or my phone stops functioning I wonder if I just wait it out long enough if maybe the problem will just fix itself. It never does. If the bathroom needs to be cleaned I wonder, "who's gonna clean that?" and then have to acknowledge I'm an adult and oh, yeah, those are my shared responsibilities.
CoViD-19: Children Account For 26% Of New Cases | Delta's Replication | San Diego Suicides Down Y2Y | Vote NO On California Recall | Kamala Campaigns For Newsom |

It's been a long day so I'm gonna veg on the couch and watch some TV. I can't decide what is more intriguing...the Murdaugh Murders, the Theranos trial, or watching Erika Jayne drama on RHOBH. Thursday will be good TV as Biden rolls out a new plan for COVID-19 and I'm sure the media pool's brains are going to explode from the conniption fit. Hopefully I'll have my laptop back and can feel like a more functional human being, and I'm also hoping to maybe hit the San Diego Zoo while Nova is in school.
CoViD-19: Deaths 'Could Be Avoided' |San Diego Reports 218 Active Outbreaks | Biden Admin Addresses Food Costs | #LearnFromHistory | Vote NO On California Recall |

I know that I'm not exactly a tolerant person for other points of views. I don't have a lot of sympathy for anti-vaxxers who get sick because they are the very reason we're still in this mess. I don't support businesses who have flouted COVID-19 protocols and guidance, even when it sucked. I would love to see The Village shudder its doors and that stupid wench who owns it can go f herself.
CoViD-19: At Home Testing Ramps Up | Vaccine Pressure Is A Gesture of Love | Vote NO On California Recall | Serval On The Loose in San Diego |

After my post yesterday, I heard from yet another friend who got a breakthrough case of COVID-19. He said he got it after the Hella Mega Tour at Petco Park and was notified through the California Notify app, which I guess it's good to know that's still working. Ideally if we shift to more available rapid tests, people will still self-attest and report on the app while also isolating. My friend says he wasn't super sick but it also doesn't make me wanna rush out and put myself in a crowded concert situation. At least when I'm at the San Diego Zoo or Safari Park I can be constantly moving, only near other people in short passing.
CoViD-19: New Delta Data | We Have The Tools But Not The Will | Kids Never Really Mattered To GOP | Vote NO On California Recall | 9-11 Remembrances |

It's Friday night so I'm gonna keep it short again tonight. I got my computer back today and dropped off the dinosaur to get a new battery and charging port for that one, too. And since I have my laptop back I can unload my old phone and send it in and hopefully not have any electronics problems again for a long while. We bought a case right away since the new one is one of those curved glass S9s so I got that yesterday, too. Now if only the literal pain in my neck would go away...a thing that happens when my anxiety goes through the roof.
CoViD-19: California Risk Decreases | Biden Campaigns For Newsom: Vote NO On California Recall | GHS Students Protest Dress Code |

I remember a friend of mine saying that as you get older you just go to bed earlier and wake up earlier naturally, and while I don't think I'm there yet, since Nova's gotten older and her bedtime later, I sometimes just make it through the 11 o'clock news and zonk out by the time they get to the weather. This then does lead to an early wakeup, but it isn't daily so maybe I have that to look forward to (or dread) some other time.
CoViD-19: Biden Rolls Out 6-Prong Approach To COVID "Our Patience Is Wearing Thin" | VOTE NO ON CALIFORNIA RECALL | Thunderstorm Hits San Diego |

I always try to get my post out before midnight, but today was a big news day. Biden laid out his new plan for COVID-19, LA Unified voted to mandate vaccines for eligible students, the Biden Administration had to withdraw the nominee to run the ATF because the gun lobby has America under its knee, and of course, there was a crazy rando thunderstorm and we actually got rain here in Normal Heights. Dagmar from NBC said there were over 180 cloud to ground lightning strikes. It's been so nice to finally have all the windows open again since Darren finally had a chance to reinforce the windows.
CoViD-19: Uptick In Moms-To-Be | Rural Rates Rising | Governor Newsom Returns To Governing; Signs Critical Housing Bills | Permanent Parklet Plan Moves Forward In San Diego |

After the inauguration of Joe Biden, I remember feeling this sense of hope that things would get better in the U.S. And in a million ways they have and I can even feel that I'm physically different. I sleep a little better, I'm a little more alert, even my digestion has improved.
AFP

US state with lowest Covid vaccine uptake rationing ventilators

Idaho, the US state with the lowest Covid vaccination rate in the country, announced Thursday it was rationing medical care and would turn patients away from ventilators if they aren't likely to recover. The northwestern state's health department said it had enacted the measure because of "the massive increase of COVID-19 patients requiring hospitalization" which had "exhausted" existing resources. "The situation is dire," said health department director Dave Jeppesen in a statement. "We don't have enough resources to adequately treat the patients in our hospitals, whether you are there for COVID-19 or a heart attack or because of a car accident," he added, calling on more Idaho residents to get vaccinated.
