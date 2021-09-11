CoViD-19: "A Pandemic of the Unvaccinated" | Remembering 9-11 | Vote NO On California Recall | Succulent Poaching Is A Crime

Everyone remembers what they were doing when they heard about the terrorist attack on September 11th, 2021. My story is super embarrassing because it happened to be my boyfriend-at-that-time's birthday, so the night before we had consumed many, many cocktails, and I got a call from my coworker telling me not to go in to work because "something (was) going on at the World Trade Center", and I thought she meant the San Diego one because that was just a couple blocks from our office and was kinda like, "sweet, I can sleep in!" But then like everyone, I turned on the television and everything changed. I had just been to NYC the summer before. My high school prom date worked at the World Trade Center and I spent that week in touch with his mom, who let me know he had just left his job a couple months before. My asshole ex, of course, felt like 9/11 happened to him and him alone and that relationship dissolved soon thereafter, but the whole world changed, our way of life changed, and in retrospect we can all see how calamitous that Supreme Court decision was in Bush v Gore. I mean, there is really no way to wrap our heads around how profoundly different the world would or could be today. We learned then just how much voting matters and, sometimes it seems, not much else.