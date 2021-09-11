CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philipsburg, PA

BOND RELEASE Pursuant to the Surface Mining Conservation & Reclamation

Clearfield Progress
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePursuant to the Surface Mining Conservation & Reclamation Act, the Pennsylvania Dept. of Environmental Protection Rules and Regulations and the Clean Streams Law, notice is hereby given that Junior Coal Contracting, Inc., 2330 Six Mile Road, Philipsburg, PA 16866 has made application to the Pennsylvania Dept. of Environmental Protection for a Stage I, II and III Bond Release at the following operation located in Decatur Township, Clearfield County.

www.theprogressnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Philipsburg, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philipsburg, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Surface Mining#Mining Equipment#Reclamation#The Pennsylvania Dept#Jr Land Co
Reuters

Algeria's former President Bouteflika dies at 84

ALGIERS, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Former Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika has died at 84, the presidency said on Friday, more than two years after he stepped down under pressure from mass protests and the army. Bouteflika, a veteran of Algeria's war for independence, had ruled the North African country for...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy