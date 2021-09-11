BOND RELEASE Pursuant to the Surface Mining Conservation & Reclamation

Pursuant to the Surface Mining Conservation & Reclamation Act, the Pennsylvania Dept. of Environmental Protection Rules and Regulations and the Clean Streams Law, notice is hereby given that Junior Coal Contracting, Inc., 2330 Six Mile Road, Philipsburg, PA 16866 has made application to the Pennsylvania Dept. of Environmental Protection for a Stage I, II and III Bond Release at the following operation located in Decatur Township, Clearfield County.