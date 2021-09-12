CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conventional Funds And ETFs Attract $3.8 Billion Of Net Inflows For The Week

Market Wrap-Up After the release of a disappointing nonfarm payrolls report over the Labor Day shortened trading week, U.S. broad-based indices struggled during the fund-flows week. Despite the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ booking fresh closing highs at the beginning of the flows week, concerns about the COVID-19 Delta variant, inflation, Fed tapering, government spending, taxes, and the federal budget pressured U.S. markets.

El Salvador bonds tumble as investors eye bitcoin use, IMF talks

NEW YORK (Reuters) - El Salvador bond spreads to U.S. Treasuries hit a record high on Thursday on growing investor fears the Central American nation will not reach a potential $1 billion loan agreement with the International Monetary Fund and faces negative credit implications linked to its use of bitcoin.
U.S. Futures Edge Lower; Retail Sales, Jobless Claims in Focus

Investing.com - U.S. stocks are seen opening marginally lower Thursday, handing back some of the previous session’s gains, with investors cautious ahead of the release of key retail sales and unemployment data, and increasingly unsettled by a European energy crisis that is pulling global prices higher. At 7 AM ET...
Exclusive-Warburg Pincus seeks $16 billion for private equity fund -sources

(Reuters) - Warburg Pincus LLC is seeking to raise $16 billion from investors for its latest flagship global private equity fund, its biggest ever, according to people familiar with the matter. The New York-based firm is in the early stages of raising Warburg Pincus Global Growth 14, and prospective investors...
Dollar holds upper hand after retail sales boost

TOKYO (Reuters) - The dollar held near three-week highs against a basket of major currencies on Friday after a raft of strong U.S. economic data rekindled expectations for earlier policy tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve. U.S. retail sales unexpectedly increased in August, rising 0.7% from the previous month despite...
David Booth’s Dimensional Flips $8 Billion of Assets Into ETFs

(Bloomberg) -- Dimensional Fund Advisors converted two more of its equity mutual funds into exchange-traded vehicles, further boosting the quant giant’s heft in the $6.8 trillion arena. The Austin, Texas-based firm’s Tax Managed DFA International Value Portfolio and its T.A. World ex U.S. Core Equity Portfolio are now the Dimensional...
Money inflows into global equity funds drop in the week to Sept. 8 -Lipper

(Reuters) – Global equity funds lured fewer inflows in the week to Sept. 8 as investors turned cautious due to uncertainty over the pace of economic recovery and shied away from riskier assets. Investors purchased a net $8.54 billion in global equity funds in the week, a 54% drop compared...
Value ETFs Looking Attractive Now: Let's Explore

The market has started feeling September chills following the subdued Wall Street performance in the month so far. The Dow Jones Industrial Average has lost about 2.2% in its second consecutive negative week ending Sep 10. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite have also declined around 1.7% and 1.6%, respectively, for the week.
Column: Macro hedge funds pray for volatility to justify inflows

ORLANDO, Fla. (Reuters) – Macro hedge funds drew in huge inflows and chalked up stellar returns in the second quarter, but stubbornly low volatility and an eerie calm over financial markets since then suggest they may struggle to maintain that performance for the rest of the year. Macro funds rely...
Circle, Brex, Stripe: Payments companies are attracting supersize funding deals

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. It pays to be a payments company right now. Venture capital money is flowing into transaction-focused fintechs at exhaustive levels right now. In the U.S. alone, $2.4 billion of funding poured into payments fintechs in the second quarter of this year, according to a S&P Global Market Intelligence report. That’s more funding by far than any other fintech sector: nearly $1 billion more than what banking tech companies managed to raise.
ETF inflows shoot past 2020’s full-year record total

Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Exchange traded funds news. Inflows into exchange traded funds have surged past 2020’s record total globally as enthusiasm for the low-cost vehicles accelerates, prompting growing numbers of traditional fund managers to launch their own ETFs. Worldwide net...
Here's Why Banking ETFs Are Attractive Investment Bets

The banking sector is witnessing growing investor attention considering the improving performance of the sector over the past year. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index has surged 62.1% in the past year compared with the broader S&P 500 Index’s rise of 35.5%. The chances of the Federal Reserve tapering its...
Index Fund Inflows & Outflows Show Which Asset Classes Are In Favor

Index funds are a curious thing. On the one hand, plenty of long-term investors swear by them as a way of automating retirement investing and creating an allocated portfolio. On the other hand, some investors correctly point out that an over-reliance on index funds can limit other investment opportunities and force investors to cede control of their holdings.
ETF of the Week: Target Date Mutual Funds and ETFs

ETF Trends CEO Tom Lydon discussed target date mutual funds and ETFs on this week’s “ETF of the Week” podcast with Chuck Jaffe on the MoneyLife Show. The whole idea is that target date mutual funds and ETFs make it easy for the investor. It just involves picking the date that is thought to be a retiring date in the future, which tends to be rolling every five-year period. The fund company would then allocate a stock and bond mix within that ETF or mutual fund that would decrease equity holdings and increased fixed income holdings over time.
Vanguard ETFs Lead as Flows Into U.S. Market Smash $600 Billion

(Bloomberg) -- Six weeks after topping a record for yearly inflows, exchange-traded funds in the U.S. have added another $100 billion. Investors have now poured $605 billion into the $6.8 trillion industry in 2021, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The previous record for a full calendar year was $497 billion in 2020, which was overtaken in late July.
Inflows at $1.8 billion, bringing total to $71 billion in 2021

Municipal benchmark yield curves were little changed amid light trading and few deals pricing, but the market had a stronger tone Wednesday amid an improved U.S. Treasury market and equity losses on coronavirus fears. For the 26th week in a row, municipal bond mutual funds saw inflows of nearly $2...
Healthcare ETFs to Gain on $65-Billion Pandemic Protection Plan

The Biden administration recently offered a $65 billion plan that U.S. officials say is aimed at combating the biological threats after the COVID-19 pandemic goes away. The next pandemic will likely be “substantially different” than Covid, and so the U.S. government has started preparing to deal with any future viral threat, said Eric Lander, President Joe Biden’s science advisor and director of the Office of Science and Technology, as quoted on CNBC.
ETF of the Week: KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, KWEB

ETF Trends CEO Tom Lydon discussed the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) on this week’s “ETF of the Week” podcast with Chuck Jaffe on the MoneyLife Show. KWEB is the only ETF on the market that offers pure-play exposure to Chinese software and information technology stocks that are China’s answer to U.S. firms like Amazon and Facebook.
6 Best High-Dividend Mutual Funds and ETFs

Consider these funds to hedge against low interest rates. During periods of low interest rates, income generated from dividends becomes more attractive to investors seeking safer places to park their investments. Dividend mutual funds and exchange-traded funds are advantageous in this environment. As the yield from bonds remains extremely low, dividend-producing stocks offer alternatives to investing in cash generating securities, says Derek Horstmeyer, a finance professor at George Mason University. The addition of dividend funds to a portfolio could give investors some downside protection since valuations in the stock market remain very high, he says. Here are six high-dividend mutual funds and ETFs to consider for your portfolio.
Singapore courts equity listings with package including $1.1 billion fund

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore moved to attract high-growth local and overseas companies to raise capital on Singapore Exchange (OTC:SPXCY) and broaden the city-state's appeal as a financing hub on Friday with a package of funding and incentivising measures. Singapore's ministry of trade and industry said the government and state investor...
'Broken Hearts' Again in Gold as U.S. Retail Sales Trigger Metal’s New Crash

Investing.com - It can’t prosper much on soft inflation; neither can it survive an economy rebounding on strong retail sales. Gold crashed to a five-week low beneath $1,750 an ounce on Thursday after U.S. retail sales jumped more than 15% in the year to August, putting the economy in ebullient light after weeks of challenging data from Covid’s Delta variant.
