GLOBALink | Photovoltaic plant helps carbon emission reduction in Anhui
HEFEI, Sept. 11 (Xinhua) -- The Qingyang 100 mega watts photovoltaic power project was mostly built on ponds and lakes in Qingyang County, east China's Anhui province. Covering an area of 2,500 mu, the photovoltaic power project can produce about 100 million KWh of clean energy per year. The project also provides jobs to local villagers and helps them increase income. Farmers can get an annual land circulation payment of about 78 U.S. dollars per mu.www.raleighnews.net
