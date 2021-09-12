CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Superman Sunday: ABC’s “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman”

By Garrett Godwin
Americajr.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore Tyler Hoechlin and Bitsie Tulloch became Superman & Lois on the CW, there was Dean Cain and Teri Hatcher as Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, who made their debut on Sunday, September 12, 1993. Besides Superman, the strange visitor from another planet named Krypton and his...

americajr.com

Comments / 0

Related
Primetimer

Superman & Lois has made Lois Lane the star, but it needs to do a better job with Clark Kent

"Over the course of Superman & Lois Season 1, it became clear that the writers knew how to write Lois Lane, and were doing quite well at developing her," says Jay Snow. "However, things kind of fell apart with Clark. Largely due to the Superman & Lois writers’ overcorrection because of justified concerns, Lois wound up being the star of the show, while Clark (as both himself and Superman) felt out of place. His only job, besides being Superman, was to assistant coach Smallville High’s football team… for a couple of episodes because then Jon got hurt when Jordan lost control of his powers. He never really succeeded as Superman because the villains somehow kept escaping and unleashing another attack on the world. Plus, his relationships were put second with everyone except Lois and the Big Bad, Morgan Edge, particularly in the latter half of the season."
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Several Theories On Why Henry Cavill Is No Longer Superman

As you may have heard by now, Warner Brothers confirmed a new Superman movie; however, it will feature a black actor playing the title character for the first time in a live-action film. J.J. Abrams is set to produce with author Ta-Nehisi Coates confirmed to pen the screenplay. Thus far, a director has yet to be chosen, though it will likely be a black filmmaker. However, the biggest news coming out of this is that Henry Cavill will no longer play the caped crusader. Reportedly, there are future no plans with the famous actor going forward, including a cameo in the upcoming Flash movie.
MOVIES
Digital Trends

Superman goes rogue in first trailer for DC’s Injustice movie

Between The Boys and Invincible, the evil Superman clone trope is getting a little old — but that doesn’t mean it isn’t compelling when the Man of Steel falls from grace. The Injustice: Gods Among Us video game showed fans a world where Superman was driven mad from grief after Joker tricked him into murdering his wife, Lois Lane, and their unborn child. In response, Superman killed Joker and resolved to protect the world by any means necessary, even if that meant he had to rule the planet himself.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy