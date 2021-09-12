Superman Sunday: ABC’s “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman”

"Over the course of Superman & Lois Season 1, it became clear that the writers knew how to write Lois Lane, and were doing quite well at developing her," says Jay Snow. "However, things kind of fell apart with Clark. Largely due to the Superman & Lois writers’ overcorrection because of justified concerns, Lois wound up being the star of the show, while Clark (as both himself and Superman) felt out of place. His only job, besides being Superman, was to assistant coach Smallville High’s football team… for a couple of episodes because then Jon got hurt when Jordan lost control of his powers. He never really succeeded as Superman because the villains somehow kept escaping and unleashing another attack on the world. Plus, his relationships were put second with everyone except Lois and the Big Bad, Morgan Edge, particularly in the latter half of the season."

