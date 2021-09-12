Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Blasts homer No. 43

Valera went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 10-8 win over Oakland. The 29-year-old extended Toronto's lead to 4-0 in the fourth inning with his first homer of the year. Valera has started to find his way at the plate a bit more, but he's still just 4-for-13 across his last seven games. He's slashing .241/.281/.352 with five RBI and nine runs scored across 57 plate appearances overall. Valera has mainly competed with Kevin Smith for playing time at third base recently.

MLB ・ 12 DAYS AGO