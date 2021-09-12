Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Blasts homer No. 43
Guerrero went 3-for-8 with a solo home run and three runs scored across both games of Saturday's doubleheader versus Baltimore. The 22-year-old provided a solo shot in an 11-10 win in Game 1, then added a pair of singles and runs in Toronto's monumental 11-run seventh inning in Game 2. Guerrero has gone yard four times in his last seven contests, and he's up to 43 home runs on the year. He's added a stellar .319/.407/.606 slash line with 101 RBI, 110 runs scored and four stolen bases across 612 plate appearances.www.cbssports.com
