CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Blasts homer No. 43

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Guerrero went 3-for-8 with a solo home run and three runs scored across both games of Saturday's doubleheader versus Baltimore. The 22-year-old provided a solo shot in an 11-10 win in Game 1, then added a pair of singles and runs in Toronto's monumental 11-run seventh inning in Game 2. Guerrero has gone yard four times in his last seven contests, and he's up to 43 home runs on the year. He's added a stellar .319/.407/.606 slash line with 101 RBI, 110 runs scored and four stolen bases across 612 plate appearances.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
RealGM

Vlad, Jr. Passes Shohei Ohtani For Home Run Lead

Vladimir Guerrero, Jr. topped his father and Shohei Ohtani with one swing on Monday. Guerrero hit his Major-League-leading 45th home run as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Tampa Bay Rays 8-1. Facing Adam Conley in the sixth, Guerrero lined a 3-1 pitch down the left-field line, breaking a tie...
MLB
TMZ.com

Super Bowl Champ Kevin Faulk's Daughter, Kevione, Dead At 19

LSU football student staff member Kevione Faulk -- daughter of 3-time Super Bowl champion Kevin Faulk -- tragically passed away on Monday, the team announced. She was just 19 years old. The Tigers released a statement on Faulk's passing ... saying, "We are heartbroken with the passing of Kevione Faulk,...
NFL
The Spun

Legendary Detroit Tigers Star Has Passed Away At 79

Detroit Tigers legend and 11-time MLB All Star Bill Freehan has passed away at the age of 79, the team announced on Thursday morning. Freehan was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s several years ago and spent the last couple years under hospice care in his northern Michigan home, per the Detroit Free Press.
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

Cardinals pitcher dares to talk back to Yadier Molina and it didn’t end well (Video)

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon and catcher Yadier Molina got into a heated conversation during Tuesday’s game against the New York Mets. The St. Louis Cardinals may not be in contention for the NL Central title, but they are tied with the San Diego Padres for the second NL Wild Card spot entering Tuesday night. The team can ill afford to make any mistake if they want to make a trip to the postseason.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Guerrero
Person
Homer
Person
Slash
ClutchPoints

Dodgers take another painful blow with latest Dave Roberts update

Danny Duffy likely would not get to pitch for the Los Angeles Dodgers this season after all. According to Dave Roberts, the team is shutting down the southpaw for the remainder of the 2021 season, as Duffy continues to struggle recovering from an upper-body injury, per Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times.
MLB
audacy.com

Umpire explains why grounds crew got 'ejected' from Yankees-Orioles game

The Orioles grounds crew's apparent ejection from Wednesday night's game was not what it seemed, according to the umpire involved in the bizarre scene at Camden Yards in Baltimore. According to the Associated Press, crew chief Tim Timmons later clarified that the roughly 20 workers were not ejected from the...
MLB
CBS Sports

Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Could play across infield

According to manager Jayce Tingler, when Cronenworth (finger) returns to the lineup, he will likely see playing time at first base, second base and shortstop, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports. Cronenworth is expected to return at some point during the team's weekend series against the Cardinals. In his absence,...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blasts#Blue Jays
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jahmai Jones: Back to minors

Jones was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports. Jones has been absent from the starting lineup for three straight games, though he did score the game-winning run as a pinch-runner in Thursday's game. His demotion will should allow both Ramon Urias and Kelvin Gutierrez to see more regular playing time moving forward.
MLB
CBS Sports

Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Slugs 23rd homer

Hernandez went 1-for-3 with a walk, a two-run home run and a second run scored in Friday's 11-10 win over the A's. His two-run shot off Sean Manaea in the fourth inning was the only offense the Jays mustered until they began a wild comeback in the eighth. Hernandez snapped a 13-game homerless drought with the blast, and on the season he's slashing .295/.339/.503 with 23 home runs, nine steals, 66 runs and 89 RBI, with the batting average, stolen bases and RBI all career highs.
MLB
CBS Sports

Blue Jays' Marcus Semien: Swats 35th homer

Semien went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and a hit by pitch in Sunday's 8-0 win over Oakland. The infielder recorded only three hits in 13 at-bats against his former team during the weekend series, but two of those knocks landed beyond the fence. Semien has enjoyed a career-best year in the power department with 35 homers and a .530 slugging percentage through 601 plate appearances. He's added 82 RBI and 95 runs scored while matching his career high in stolen bases with 14.
MLB
CBS Sports

Blue Jays' Breyvic Valera: Knocks first homer

Valera went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 10-8 win over Oakland. The 29-year-old extended Toronto's lead to 4-0 in the fourth inning with his first homer of the year. Valera has started to find his way at the plate a bit more, but he's still just 4-for-13 across his last seven games. He's slashing .241/.281/.352 with five RBI and nine runs scored across 57 plate appearances overall. Valera has mainly competed with Kevin Smith for playing time at third base recently.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Boston 25 News WFXT

Guerrero hits MLB-leading 45th HR, Blue Jays rout Rays 8-1

TORONTO — (AP) — All on one swing, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. topped his Hall of Fame father and moved ahead of Shohei Ohtani. Guerrero hit his major league-leading 45th home run, Alek Manoah set a career high by pitching eight shutout innings of one-hit ball, and the Toronto Blue Jays routed the Tampa Bay Rays 8-1 on Monday night.
MLB
CBS Sports

Blue Jays' Marcus Semien: Two more blasts Monday

Semien went 2-for-5 with two home runs and five RBI in Monday's 8-0 win over the Yankees. The Jays only managed seven hits on the afternoon but four of them left the yard, with Semien leading the barrage. The 30-year-old is locked in right now, going deep five times during Toronto's current five-game winning streak with 10 RBI, and Semien's 37 homers on the season have established a new franchise record for most home runs in a season by a middle infielder.
MLB
chatsports.com

Mariners Moose Tracks, 9/14/21: Gleyber Torres, Jose Siri, and Chris Paddack

An exciting win against the Red Sox, highlighted by a dominant Logan Gilbert performance and Mitch Haniger go-ahead home run, brings the Mariners within two games of a wild card spot. Second game of the series tonight at 7:10. Let’s do this. In Mariners news... The ACL Mariners are having...
MLB
CBS Sports

Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk: Clubs 22nd homer

Grichuk went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Yankees. The outfielder entered Thursday batting just .176 in 34 games since the start of August, with only one multi-hit effort in that span. Grichuk made his biggest contribution with a solo shot in the fifth inning. While he has a respectable .241/.282/.434 slash line with 22 homers, 79 RBI, 55 runs scored and 22 doubles in 500 plate appearances this year, his recent extended slump has cost him playing time. Grichuk will likely work the short side of a platoon with Corey Dickerson in center field going forward.
MLB
Sun-Journal

MLB roundup: Guerrero Jr., Semien power surging Blue Jays past Yankees 8-0

NEW YORK — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 40th homer, Marcus Semien went deep twice and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the New York Yankees 8-0 on Monday for their fifth straight win. Hyun Jin Ryu (13-8) pitched six effective innings as the Blue Jays won for the eighth time...
MLB
MLB

O's slug 3 homers, snap Blue Jays' win streak

BALTIMORE -- The long ball worked in the O’s favor, with three players whacking home runs in the 6-3 win over the Blue Jays at Camden Yards on Friday night. Homers by Cedric Mullins, Ryan McKenna and Anthony Santander accounted for all of Baltimore’s runs. The Orioles, who snapped the Blue Jays’ eight-game winning streak, now have five wins in September, already surpassing the win total recorded in August.
MLB
CBS Sports

Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Blasts 23rd home run

Bichette went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Saturday's 11-2 win in Game 2 of the doubleheader against the Orioles. Bichette slammed a two-run homer in the seventh inning off Keegan Akin, sparking an 11-run inning. He ended up scoring twice in that inning. The shortstop has eight hits and two home runs in his last four games. He is slashing .292/.342/.463 with 23 long balls, 87 RBI, 107 runs and 22 steals in 608 plate appearances for the season.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy