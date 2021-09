Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. The country may be talking about lockdowns and permanent closures, but in Westhampton Beach the Hampton Synagogue is thriving. The popular Jewish congregation — run by the oft dubbed rabbi-to-the-stars Marc Schneier — hasn’t let the pandemic slow it down. In fact, they plowed ahead with construction of a massive addition to their synagogue, named Jack’s House and the Levin Family Children’s Campus. The campus will encompass a full block providing facilities like an athletic field, volleyball court, regulation basketball court, swimming pool, playground, STEM learning center, music studio, art studio, library, multi-sensory learning and activity studio and a children’s chapel.

WESTHAMPTON BEACH, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO