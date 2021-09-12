CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

This under-eye tightening gel is going viral for banishing eye bags *instantly*, and this astonishing TikTok video proves it

glamourmagazine.co.uk
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTikTok is constantly giving us the best (and sometimes most bizarre) beauty hacks that are on offer – from the 'wet your foundation before application' technique to using hyaluronic acid on your hair – there's always a new craze to try out. Every once in a while beauty products go viral too – most recently an under-eye cream that banishes eye bags in under three minutes. Yep – under three minutes!

www.glamourmagazine.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
In Style

People Are Losing It Over This TikTok Filter That Gives You "Puffy" Eyes

Social media filters are kind of like foundation collections before the rise of Fenty Beauty: marketed for everyone, but only really applicable to people with light complexions. Only, while foundation is for the skin, filters can change everything about your face, from the coloring, to the actual physical structure. And most of them were made to enhance white, Eurocentric features.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Viral Video#Banishing#Gel#The Wet Your Foundation#Eyeliss#Asap
thezoereport.com

Liquid Hair Is Going Viral On TikTok — Here’s How To Get It At Home

Beachy waves are to summer what dry shampoo is to post-workout hair. Come fall, though, moodier, more dramatic hairstyles are primed to take over your social media feeds, and this season’s chic hair trend has gotten everyone from Kim Kardashian to Jennifer Lopez on board. Two words: liquid hair. Think of the look as a sister to glass hair and a distant cousin of the wet hair trend — it combines the ultra-smooth sleekness with a hefty dash of shine for a seriously pretty effect. The difference? It involves more flow than glass hair (think: glossy movement like your favorite maple syrup) and feels soft to the touch (unlike the wet hair trend, which typically requires a handful of gel to achieve and thus, feels firm to the touch).
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
HelloGiggles

Selena Gomez Just Revealed the $4 Eye Mask She Uses to Decrease Puffiness—and It's Available at Sephora

This story originally appeared on People.com. Months spent social distancing and working from home have caused people to embrace self-care: Meditating, taking walks, and investing in a skincare routine can all help boost your mood. In fact, a recent study showed that more than half of the people surveyed planned to practice more self-care in 2021. Selena Gomez, who has been open about her mental health journey over the years, has also been a longtime fan of doing just that. She recently shared a few self-care tips during Vogue's Beauty Secret series, and said that being "in a good headspace" is an important part of her routine.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Life Hacks
Glam.com

People Are Amazed At How This Eye Cream Transforms Woman’s Skin In Viral TikTok

Nearly every skincare product on the market promises dramatic results, but it’s rare to find one that holds up to these claims, much less proves to be instantly effective. So it makes total sense that TikTok user @trinidad1967’s video showing an insane transformation recently went viral. In the clip, the 54-year-old demonstrates how she uses the Peter Thomas Roth Instant FIRMX Eye Temporary Eye Tightener to drastically reduce the appearance of her under-eye bags — and the results are jaw-dropping.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
glamourmagazine.co.uk

Lip oils are like a grown-up, ultra-hydrating version of lip gloss – these are the ones to add to your stash

And no, your hair won’t stick to them. Much like inflatable furniture and tasselled combat trousers, sticky lip gloss is a product of the late nineties and early noughties that we’re not wishing back into our lives any time soon. That stuff was messy, irritating and more often than not smelled like an aromatic hybrid of cupcake and cheap plastic .
MAKEUP
glamourmagazine.co.uk

These hairstyle ideas are perfect for anyone with short, fine hair

Mental health advocate, professional oversharer, tree hugger and makeup obsessive. Will try anything weird and wonderful in the name of wellness and beauty. Fine hair can be rather tricky to style. If you use much product, it becomes instantly greasy and impossibly tangled, but if you use too little, the hair is slippery and will lose its shape in seconds.
HAIR CARE
bestproducts.com

Want Flawless Foundation? These 10 Makeup Sponges Blend to Perfection

Even if you've found the holy grail of liquid foundation, it's a quality sponge that'll take your makeup to the next level! Get a totally flawless application with these tried-and-true sponges that come in all different shapes to help you cover every corner. The Best Makeup Sponges. The GOAT: The...
MAKEUP
glamourmagazine.co.uk

Negative space liner is having a moment, and it's a fierce update to your regular eye makeup

Getting experimental with makeup right now isn’t easy, we get it. After well over a year of struggling to find any sort of event that warrants a full-face, makeup creativity levels lulled. And while we were busy counting down the days until we could dig out our palettes and get playing with different looks once more, it’s fair to say we hadn’t really considered how our feelings towards makeup might have changed in a post-lockdown world.
MAKEUP
In Style

Billie Eilish Wore This "Miracle Worker" Foundation to the Met Gala — and Shoppers Say It's a Gift for Aging Skin

The Met Gala was last night, and after a year(s) that's been full of stress, hair loss, and bad news, a smol dose of glamour was much appreciated. Theming the event "American" was a bold move in light of everything — but amidst Kim Kardashian dressed as a blackout curtain and Iman serving, Billie Eilish's Barbie-inspired look was absolutely stunning, not least thanks to a foundation that reviewers dub a "miracle worker" for those with fine lines.
BEAUTY & FASHION
glamourmagazine.co.uk

The expert-approved guide to treating your pigmentation, plus the best dark spot correctors

Ever wondered what those dark patches are on your skin that definitely aren't moles or freckles, but aren't spots or scars either? Well, you might have skin pigmentation, a common skin complaint that results in an increased production of pigment in specific place. Just because we are barely spending any time outside doesn't mean you can't catch the sun through your window and on your balcony/in your garden (if you're lucky enough to have one!). Also known as dark spots, age spots or sun spots, we've called upon the skincare experts to explain exactly what pigmentation is, how to treat it, how to prevent it and what products to use.
SKIN CARE
AOL Corp

The best brown lipsticks for brown skin

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Although some think that brown lipstick is universal,...
MAKEUP
purewow.com

The Best Makeup for Sensitive Skin, According to a Beauty Editor with Eczema

They say you don’t truly understand something until you’ve experienced it yourself, and that’s certainly been true for me. After spending nearly a decade writing about beauty, I have only recently come to know how challenging it can be to find beauty products that won’t irritate sensitive skin. Earlier this...
SKIN CARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy