This under-eye tightening gel is going viral for banishing eye bags *instantly*, and this astonishing TikTok video proves it

Ever wondered what those dark patches are on your skin that definitely aren't moles or freckles, but aren't spots or scars either? Well, you might have skin pigmentation, a common skin complaint that results in an increased production of pigment in specific place. Just because we are barely spending any time outside doesn't mean you can't catch the sun through your window and on your balcony/in your garden (if you're lucky enough to have one!). Also known as dark spots, age spots or sun spots, we've called upon the skincare experts to explain exactly what pigmentation is, how to treat it, how to prevent it and what products to use.

SKIN CARE ・ 3 DAYS AGO