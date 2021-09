Big Shot on Disney Plus was a huge hit for us as we loved not only the dynamic between coach and team as John Stamos is trying to do the right thing while coaching these high school girls, but also all of the wonderful side stories that crop up during their season. There is a lot more to go with this story and now we know that there will be a season 2 of Big Shot coming to Disney Plus, even if we do not have a date just yet.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 11 DAYS AGO