There will be an outdoor screen of “Onward” this Saturday night behind Piney Branch Elementary School at 7510 Maple Ave in Takoma Park. “There’s nothing better than watching a good movie with family and friends outside under the stars – for FREE! Movies are typically in June and September. We will open voting a few weeks before the movie, where you can select your favorite movie from the list. Watch almost new releases and time-tested favorites and get away from it all for the evening. Sit up close on blankets or further back in lawn chairs. Bring the whole family. Just come and enjoy!”

7 DAYS AGO