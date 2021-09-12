CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Conor Coady admits first Wolves win was ‘massively needed’

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E2rQ0_0btdAVHd00

Conor Coady admitted Wolves had been “desperate” to break their duck after they claimed their first goal, point and victory of the season with a 2-0 win at Watford.

Hornets defender Francisco Sierralta headed the ball into his own net in the 74th minute to give Wolves the lead, and manager Bruno Lage his maiden Premier League goal in charge of the club.

Substitute Hwang Hee-chan then bundled the ball over the line to double his side’s lead and score his first goal on his debut.

It’s huge that we’ve got points ,” Coady told the club website.

“We knew that we’ve been performing quite well, we’ve been playing some good football, creating chances and doing well, but the most important thing is picking up points.

“We’ve been patient, but we’ve also believed as well. We’ve not stopped believing in what we’ve wanted to do. We’ve been performing well but we understand that, at the end of the day, it’s all about picking up points.

“We were desperate for that win, we’ve spoken about it for weeks because we feel we’ve been a little bit hard done by at times, but it’s about picking up points. That was massive for us.

“It was huge that we came here and not just put on a good performance, but also got the win as well. It was massively deserved but it was also massively needed.”

Xisco Munoz admitted his Watford side need to improve in a number of areas going forward.

“We need to improve with finishing, we need to improve in different situations and we need time and we need work and to have the ability for every day,” he said.

“We want to learn about the situation and to try every day to stay out of our comfort game and to give the best for the team, inside the pitch and outside the pitch.”

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Positive influence Conor Coady ready to make statement on pitch for England

Conor Coady was hailed for his behind-the-scenes role in England’s run to the Euro 2020 final but now the Wolves defender is ready to make a statement on the pitch. The 28-year-old has five England caps but did not play a minute of football as the Three Lions went all the way to the final of the European Championship before losing on penalties to Italy.
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Wolves captain Coady hoping for Wembley action with England

Conor Coady says it will be a "proud moment for my family" if they get to watch him play for England in Sunday's World Cup qualifier with Andorra. The Wolves defender is expected to start as one of many changes to the team that beat Hungary 4-0 on Thursday. It...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Wolves captain Coady relieved after victory at Watford

Wolves captain Conor Coady admitted relief after victory at Watford. Hornets defender Francisco Sierralta headed the ball into his own net in the 74th minute to give Wolves the lead, and manager Bruno Lage his maiden Premier League goal in charge of the club. Substitute Hwang Hee-chan then bundled the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Conor Coady join host of footballers in supporting 'Football for Change' group helping disadvantaged youngsters into education and employment

England stars Trent Alexander-Arnold and Conor Coady have signed up to support the 'Football for Change' group that is helping school leavers affected by poverty and economic disadvantage. The group was founded earlier this year in order to support young people who are struggling for employment and education opportunities by...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Francisco Sierralta
Person
Bruno Lage
Person
Conor Coady
Shropshire Star

Wolves ‘need big club mentality’ says top medic

Wolves medical chief Rob Chakraverty insists the club must find their ‘big club mentality’ as he re-structures the department. The former England national team doctor will now become the head of performance and medicine at Molineux and is now working with three new recruits – Dr Kai Win as first team doctor, Tom Farrow as head of sport science and Ben Macdonald as head of physiotherapy. Long-serving club doctor Matt Perry is staying with Wolves and has now become the head of medical services.
SOCCER
maryvilleforum.com

Wolves hand Thunder first loss

FAIRFAX, Mo. — On Friday night in Fairfax, the East Atchison Wolves (2-0) hosted the Thunder of Nodaway Valley (1-1) in what would be a lopsided affair. After both teams secured victories in week one, it was still clear which team was ranked fifth in the state. East Atchison senior running back, Kaylin Merriweather, displayed all his talent on both sides of the ball in an impressive 84-0 rolling of Nodaway Valley.
FAIRFAX, MO
wyo4news.com

Lady Wolves Golf in first place at conference tournament

September 11, 2021 — After the first day of play at the 3A West Regional Golf Championships in Pinedale, the Green River Lady Wolves hold a commanding 48 stroke lead heading in today’s final day of play. The Wolves boys finished the first day in the fourth position. Cody leads the boy’s tournament.
GREEN RIVER, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wolves
chatsports.com

Leeds fans drool over Conor Gallagher after Crystal Palace win

Leeds United fans took to Twitter to express their reactions to the performance of Conor Gallagher for Crystal Palace against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday. The Eagles registered their first win of the 2021-22 Premier League season after beating London rivals, Spurs 3-0 on Saturday at Selhurst Park. Wilfried Zaha opened...
PREMIER LEAGUE
clarkstonnews.com

Offensive outburst gives Wolves second win

The Wolves posted their second victory on the road with a 38-7 score over Birmingham Seaholm last Thursday. “We showed a lot of heart out there,” said junior Clay Smaka. “It was exciting to come off a good win against Davison. We knew we had to get right back to work against Seaholm. Any night in the OAA any team can beat us so we all had to come to practice on Monday, we locked in and got it done. We were able to become a team and have every single kid play tonight. We saw a lot of great bright things. There are some things we have to clean up, but overall it was a great team win.”
CLARKSTON, MI
Santa Maria Times

SKorea's Hwang scores as Wolves finally earn first EPL win

LONDON (AP) — South Korea forward Hwang Hee-chan scored on his English Premier League debut to seal Wolverhampton's first win of the season, 2-0 at Watford on Saturday. Hwang's shot from close range in the 83rd minute followed an own goal by Watford defender Francisco Sierralta nine minutes earlier at Vicarage Road.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
SkySports

Watford 0-2 Wolves: Hee-Chan Hwang debut goal earns Bruno Lage first league win

Hee-Chan Hwang's debut goal helped earn Wolves their first points of the season as they beat a poor Watford side 2-0 at Vicarage Road. Coming into the game without a point or a goal to their name, it looked likely to be another painful afternoon for Wolves' new manager Bruno Lage after Nelson Semedo fired wide when clean through with an hour gone.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Herald-Dispatch

Wolves dominate Warriors in 63-26 win

HUNTINGTON — Spring Valley couldn’t do wrong and Riverside couldn’t do much of anything. That combination led to a non-competitive 63-26 thrashing on Friday night at the Wolves Den. Dalton Fouch and Ty Bartrum paced the Timberwolves (2-1) in the first half of play, connecting twice for touchdowns that helped...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Tribal Football

Lage admits Wolves already have January targets planned

Bruno Lage says Wolves already have targets for the January transfer window. Asked for his thoughts on the window as a whole, Lage said: "We bring in top players to help us and it was important, with the Adama (Traore) and Ruben (Neves) rumours, and they stayed. "In the end...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

Adrian Granados needs a win against Conor Benn for boxing future

Adrian Granados talked to FanSided about why he needs this win ahead of his bout with Conor Benn. Granados feels he will prove a lot of people wrong. Conor Benn and Adrian Granados were supposed to fight on July 31, but Benn tested positive for COVID-19, which postponed their meeting. They’re set to meet on Sept. 4, and Granados still feels a sense of urgency.
COMBAT SPORTS
chatsports.com

Everton 3-1 Burnley

Andros Townsend's brilliant goal capped another comeback win for Everton as victory over Burnley moved them level on points with the Premier League's top three. Townsend, a free transfer arrival in the summer, also set up an equaliser for Michael Keane, whose header cancelled out Ben Mee's nodded finish on his 200th appearance for the Clarets.
PREMIER LEAGUE
dbrnews.com

Wolves pick up first win with triumph over Westwood, Sloan

Amos Rasmussen and Cooper Irlmeier each ran for two touchdowns in leading IKM-Manning to a 28-20 victory over Westwood, Sloan in the Class A, District 8 opener for both teams on Friday night at Sloan. The win evened IKM-Manning’s season record at 1-1 and handed the Wolves’ Cory McCarville his...
SLOAN, IA
The Independent

The Independent

245K+
Followers
110K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy