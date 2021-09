(ConcordJazz CJA00291. CD review by Mike Collins) A poignant reflection concludes the liner notes for this live recording from 2018 of Chick Corea’s Akoustic Trio. The two sets on this double CD marked the first gig in a tour for the line-up of Corea, John Patitucci and Dave Weckl, after a more than twenty year hiatus since their heyday in the 80s and 90s. In notes prepared soon after, revelling in the undiminished dynamism of the band, Robin Kelley expresses the wish that we won’t have to wait another twenty years to repeat the experience. With Corea’s death earlier this year, this set is now the first posthumous release of a Corea performance and there’ll be no repeats, but this recording will stand as a document to an occasion bursting with energy and optimism.

