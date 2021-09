Double-platinum Irish singer Mick Flannery is bringing his show to town with singing partner Susan O’Neill. Both will be playing in support of headliner Kathleen Edwards. Flannery and O’Neill are set to release an album collaboration this month called, “In the Game.” LEO caught up with Flannery just as he was sitting down for his morning breakfast. We talked about music, creation and, of course, COVID all before his plate hit the table.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO