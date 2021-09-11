Apps Court Farm

It’s possible you’ll catch a waft of cheese from the street, and accidentally end up spending 45 minutes inside Milk Farm. This cheese shop has a massive array of both American and European cheeses (there’s a map on the wall with pins marking where each producer is from) and charcuterie, plus a tiny fridge filled with a curated list of wine, beer, and cider. It’s a great place to stop if you need a last-minute gift or want to build a platter for the picnic you’re already late for. If you’re strolling in hungry for lunch though, go for their excellent pre-made sandwiches. The menu changes daily, but one thing you can always count on seeing is the signature grilled cheese with three different American cheeses, leeks, shallots, onions, and butter. It’s an absolute must-order.

