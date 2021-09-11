Mirror Moves Returns! MM's 7th Birthday Party

I knew they’d be good but…. Old time sailors blew me away!!! Simply amazing! Must see!!!. I really enjoyed the Rum and Sea Shanties Night. The venue was wonderful and beautifully decorated. Staff was friendly and attentive. The 19(!) strong band made a formidable sound and it was very joyful and entertaining. We were joined on our table by some lovely people and had great conversations and fun. There was a buffet, and while the seafood and meat options were delicious, the vegetarian option was a bit lacking. I was also somewhat disappointed that the rum tasting actually was mostly gins. It was overall a lovely evening and certainly something a bit unusual and memorable.

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 DAYS AGO