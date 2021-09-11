Gillfoot Park Egremont CA22 2QH

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — According to Yelp, Baltimore is home to one of the best bourbon bars in the country.
In celebration of National Bourbon Heritage Month, which is September, the popular review and travel website ranked the 20 top bourbon bars in the country, and threw in five Canadian bars too.
Barfly’s is a laid-back bar in the Riverside neighborhood boasting over 650 whiskeys, bourbon and scotches, according to the business’s website. The bar ranked 19 on Yelps list of spots to visit.
If you’re feeling hungry, the bar also serves pizza.
Yelp picked the bars based on reviews, and Barfly’s sits alongside spots in New York City, Seattle and of the titan of bourbon production, Kentucky.
Comments / 0