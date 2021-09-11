CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gillfoot Park Egremont CA22 2QH

By Reuben Butterworth
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLive music festival to be held at Gillfoot Park, featuring local bands and DJ's. With access to thousands of events, the word on the best upcoming festivals and even a range of hotels and restaurants to book, we challenge you not to enjoy your weekends once you've joined skiddle.com.

Flight Mode

10:00pm til 4:00am (last entry 2:00am) We’re back in the Basement of South this Friday! 100 Free Tickets. With access to thousands of events, the word on the best upcoming festivals and even a range of hotels and restaurants to book, we challenge you not to enjoy your weekends once you've joined skiddle.com.
LIFESTYLE
Whistlin Donkeys and Guests

5:30pm til 11:00pm (last entry 7:30pm) Brilliant event crowd was great and music was brilliant, would really recommend it ð???. It was supposed to be VIP paid & 30extra for an hour long queue at the bar which had no covid regulations. Not worth the money what so ever from VIP people stealing your seats and table owed.
MUSIC
Cream & Circus Present Camelphat On The Waterfront

4:00pm til 11:00pm (last entry 8:00pm) Double Platinum selling electronic duo Camelphat have announced their return to the city this summer for their biggest homecoming show to date. Customer reviews of Cream & Circus Present Camelphat On The Waterfront. Average rating:. 83%. Music. Venue. Prices. Atmosphere. Overall rating: 5 Verified...
MUSIC
#Restaurants#Music Festival#Hotels#Dj#Live Music#Gillfoot Park#Mont Fest Average
t2conline.com

Moulin Rouge! Kicked Off Bryant Park’s Broadway to Film

Bryant Park kicks off its “Broadway to Film” series tonight as part of the iconic Bryant Park Movie Nights. The lineup includes screenings of three films that currently have productions returning to Broadway this fall. Moulin Rouge! starring Ewan McGregor and Nicole Kidman will screen on Tuesday, September 14; The Phantom of the Opera, the film version of the longest-running show in Broadway history, starring Gerard Butler, Emmy Rossum and Patrick Wilson will screen on Monday, September 27; Mrs. Doubtfire starring Robin Williams and Sally Field will screen on Tuesday, September 28.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
My 1053 WJLT

Deserted Illinois Hotel Has Nasty Green Pool Water Still In It

I don't think I will be swimming in this hotel pool anytime soon. Closed due to a major infestation of bed bugs (yuck), workers drinking on the job, and major repairs that needed to take place this once gorgeous hotel is nothing but a memory to those who once stayed at it. You can see from the pictures below it had a pretty nice pool area and bar where guest could sit and enjoy some relaxation. Now, it’s just filled with nasty green water that I wouldn't put a toe in.
ILLINOIS STATE
wabcradio.com

Broadway Lights Back On As Thousands Cheer The Return of Great White Way

NEW YORK, NY (AP/77WABC) — Kristin Chenoweth, Julie Taymor and Lin-Manuel Miranda welcomed back boisterous audiences to “Wicked,” “The Lion King” and “Hamilton” for the first time since the start of the pandemic, marking Tuesday as the unofficial return of Broadway. Chenoweth surprised the crowd at “Wicked” by appearing onstage...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Entertainment
idahofallsmagazine.com

Symphony in the Park

Spread the word and invite the whole family to enjoy Audience Favorites at the Freeman Park Band Shell on Saturday, Sep. 18. The annual “Symphony in the Park” concert features IFS Music Director Thomas Heuser and the full Symphony orchestra—performing for their first live audience since the early days of 2020!
MUSIC
Bay Weekly

Art in the Park

Amorosa The JoGo Project The Balbed-Arnold-Berkowitz Trio. Fine art, jazz music, wine and international cuisine. It’s a recipe for a cultural night of pleasure when Art in the Park kicks off Sept. 19. The jazz and arts festival is the creation of Paulina Phillips and Theresa Sise of Jazz Beyond...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Sunday in the park

The Community Summer Band performs Aug. 29 near the big bandstand in Community Park as part of the Pilot Club of Jacksonville’s summer Concerts in the Park series. The Capital Big Band will wrap up the 2021 series with a performance at 6 p.m. Sunday at the big bandstand. Admission is free. Those who attend are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating and a picnic meal, if desired.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
racer.com

Soggy but successful Sunday in the Park at Lime Rock Park

Despite less than ideal weather, throngs of cars and enthusiasts made their way to Lime Rock Park on Sunday for another successful staging of the Sunday in the Park as part of the 39th edition of the Historic Festival. The day featured both the Gathering of the Marques, which attracted...
CARS
culturemap.com

Emancipation Park Conservancy presents Jazzy Sundays in the Parks

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Emancipation Park Conservancy is partnering with Discovery Green Conservancy® and Buffalo Bayou Partnership this fall to celebrate the legacy and evolution of jazz in Houston with Jazzy Sundays in the Parks, a live music series made possible by the Kinder Foundation.
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

An Evening in the Park at White Oak Park in The Heights

A Bayou City Picnic presents an Evening in the Park at White Oak Park in The Heights on three fall evenings. Attendees can enjoy a picnic basket full of tasty treats, plus free live jazz music by Raquel Cepeda, against the backtdrop of the Downtown skyline. Ticket will include a...
HOUSTON, TX
theelectricgf.com

Movie in the Park is Sept. 4 at Gibson Park

Park and Recreation and the Gibson Park Snack Shack are hosting “Movie in the Park” on Sept. 4. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle begins at 7:30 p.m. in Gibson Park near the bandshell. The movie is free, so grab the lawn chairs or a blanket and take the family to...
MOVIES
derbyweb.com

Ballet in the Park

Enjoy The Carnival of Animals presented by Ballet Wichita in partnership with the Derby Public Library. Children are invited to wear their favorite costumes and dance along.
DERBY, KS
365thingsinhouston.com

Woofstock 2021 at Dow Park

The City of Deer Park and Deer Park Animal Shelter presents Woofstock 2021 at Dow Park, featuring adorable pups, groovy music, and good vibes. The family-friendly event is also the perfect time to meet the newest member of your pack. Along meeting adoptable dogs and puppies available for adoption, attendees...
DEER PARK, TX
Chicago Tribune

Riot Fest opens in Chicago’s Douglass Park with an ageless Patti Smith, carnival rides and, yes, Morrissey

Riot Fest opened for the weekend Thursday in Douglass Park on a beautiful pre-autumn afternoon with a preview day and just the Riot and Rebel stages activated; all five stages will be filled with bands soon after the gates open at 11 a.m. Friday. With the music lineup changing until almost the last minute, the fest’s bill through Sunday includes some hefty names, including Chicago’s own ...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Bar Barfly’s On Yelp List Of Top 20 Bourbon Bars In The Country

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — According to Yelp, Baltimore is home to one of the best bourbon bars in the country. In celebration of National Bourbon Heritage Month, which is September, the popular review and travel website ranked the 20 top bourbon bars in the country, and threw in five Canadian bars too. Barfly’s is a laid-back bar in the Riverside neighborhood boasting over 650 whiskeys, bourbon and scotches, according to the business’s website. The bar ranked 19 on Yelps list of spots to visit. If you’re feeling hungry, the bar also serves pizza. Yelp picked the bars based on reviews, and Barfly’s sits alongside spots in New York City, Seattle and of the titan of bourbon production, Kentucky.
BALTIMORE, MD

